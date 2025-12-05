HashKey to Start Taking Investor Orders Ahead of IPO

Key Notes

Anonymous sources have confirmed that HaskKey is considering taking investors’ orders in a few days.

This comes after it cleared the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s (HKEX) listing hearing.

HashKey plans to raise $200 million in the IPO, though it is still subject to change.

Cryptocurrency-exchange operator HashKey Holdings Ltd. has made a bold move towards its Initial Public Offering (IPO) coming up in Hong Kong. Some sources familiar with the matter noted that the company is preparing to start taking investor orders as soon as next week.

HashKey Takes Action on IPO Listing

Recently, HashKey cleared the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s (HKEX) listing hearing, which is a review of the public bourse’s listing committee, for its IPO.

This marked its most decisive move towards going public in the city. The committee has the responsibility to make decisions on listing applications, disciplinary matters, and other regulatory issues for companies seeking to go public.

A company that successfully clears the hearing is usually headed for prospectus registration, which is then followed by marketing, book-building, and pricing.

Only a few days after this hearing, HashKey is already talking about taking investors’ orders, according to a Bloomberg report. This shows how dedicated the company is to having its IPO in Hong Kong.

Ultimately, the goal of the company is to raise $200 million in the IPO.

The sources who asked to remain anonymous stated that the company will be listed as soon as this month. They also noted that the size of the public trade and the timing may also change. For now, none of this information has been disclosed to the public by the cryptocurrency exchange.

Incoming IPOs in 2026

Apart from HashKey, there are other firms pursuing IPOs in the crypto market, with many hopeful that 2026 is the year when they eventually go live.

South Korea’s Upbit is allegedly preparing for a potential Nasdaq listing in the United States. The news came after tech giant Naver acquired Upbit’s parent company, Dunamu, through a landmark stock-swap merger.

Bitkub is also planning an IPO in Hong Kong by 2026, and it plans to raise $200 million like HashKey. This comes after a failed attempt to go public in Thailand, where it is domiciled.

In addition, Kraken has filed for a public offering after taking $800 million at a $20 billion valuation. The Kraken IPO push follows a similarly successful public listing from Circle, Bullis, and Gemini Exchange earlier this year.

