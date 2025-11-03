Key Notes

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced Fintech 2030, a five-year strategy featuring tokenization as a core pillar for advancing the city’s financial sector. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue unveiled the plan on Nov. 3, 2025, at Hong Kong FinTech Week, with the roadmap including over 40 initiatives across four areas: data infrastructure, artificial intelligence, resilience, and tokenization of finance.

The tokenization pillar aims to build a vibrant digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong through accelerated real-world asset tokenization, including financial assets. According to the HKMA press release, the authority will regularize tokenized government bond issuance and explore tokenizing Exchange Fund papers.

The HKMA plans to incubate innovative tokenization use cases through collaboration with industry stakeholders and other central banks. The authority emphasized that tokenization efforts will focus on practical implementation rather than theoretical frameworks.

Project Ensemble to Enable Digital Money Settlements

The HKMA will soon launch Project Ensemble as a pilot program to enable real-value transactions using new digital money forms. The initiative will incorporate HKMA’s long-planned CBDC, e-HKD, but also tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins into settlement operations for tokenised assets. China-based fintech giant Ant Group also recently filed Hong Kong trademarks for “ANTCOIN” and stablecoin payment services.

The central bank is in discussions with counterparts in Brazil and Thailand to deploy blockchain and tokenization for cross-border trade finance. Based on the South China Morning Post, these talks aim to reduce transaction costs and accelerate settlement times using distributed ledger technology. The regional push aligns with initiatives like the $1B Ethereum trust fund launched by Asian executives to support blockchain infrastructure.

The broader Fintech 2030 strategy also addresses AI adoption for financial institutions and cybersecurity resilience, including quantum-safe frameworks. These measures complement tokenization efforts amid ongoing crypto market volatility and uncertainty in the US/China relations.

