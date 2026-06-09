Humanity Crypto Exploited for $32M in Latest DeFi Hack

Humanity Protocol’s H token collapsed by up to -90% intraday today after attackers drained more than $32M from project wallets, marking one of the sharpest single-session drops recorded by any named crypto project this year. The breach exposed a recurring vulnerability that has cost the industry hundreds of millions in 2026 alone.

Founder Terence Kwok confirmed that private keys belonging to a Humanity Foundation member were compromised, with approximately 17 wallets emptied and losses still climbing per on-chain data assessed by CoinDesk. H fell from roughly $0.67 to near $0.13, then briefly touched $0.05.

Humanity Protocol-Linked Wallets Drained for Over $19 Million, H Token Crashes More Than 80% JUST IN: Onchain analyst Specter reported that wallets linked to or previously interacting with Humanity Protocol may have been compromised. More than 17 wallets holding H tokens have… pic.twitter.com/i6DSTSNDGw — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 9, 2026

The attacker has since minted an additional 100 million H tokens on BNB Chain, worth approximately $11M at current prices, signaling that selling pressure is not yet exhausted. Humanity urged users to halt all bridge and liquidity pool activity while it coordinates with security firms and exchange partners.

The incident fits a pattern that has defined crypto losses in 2026: attackers targeting keys rather than code. Broader market conditions have already been pressuring thin-liquidity altcoins, and a hack of this scale against an illiquid token produces an almost textbook air-pocket crash.

Humanity Crypto: Can H Token Price Recover After the -90% Crash?

Funny $H was actually one of the more manipulated crime coins of the last year, supply highly concentrated and pushed on perps to almost $10 Billion FDV i have never heard of 1 single user of this protocol The hack also comes at an interest time, as unlocks were coming. https://t.co/a8VLkrjiY1 pic.twitter.com/zOAu0Kgt0G — Wazz (@WazzCrypto) June 9, 2026

H’s price action on Tuesday was severe by any standard. The token dropped from approximately $0.67 to a low near $0.05 before staging a partial recovery toward $0.13, still representing a loss of roughly -80% from the pre-hack level. Volume surged almost entirely on the sell side, as the attacker converted stolen H for ether and fresh-minted supply from BNB Chain continued to overhang the market, according to on-chain trackers.

Key technical levels are difficult to establish reliably, given the near-total collapse of order book structure. The $0.13 zone represents the first credible area of stabilization simply because it is where passive buyers absorbed the initial selling wave. Below that, $0.05, the intraday low, functions as an extreme bear-case reference.

Three scenarios present themselves. In a bull case, Humanity’s security response halts further minting and exchanges freeze attacker wallets, removing the supply overhang and allowing a technical relief bounce toward $0.25 to $0.30. In the base case, selling pressure from the already-minted 100 million additional H tokens continues to cap any rally, with price consolidating in the $0.08–$0.15 range for weeks.

The bear-case invalidation is if the attacker successfully liquidates the full minted supply and exchanges decline to intervene, H could revisit its $0.05 intraday floor or lower. Macro headwinds, including broader weakness in altcoins, do not help the recovery case. The data points to extended consolidation as the most probable near-term outcome.

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LiquidChain Targets Early-Stage Positioning as Key-Theft Hacks Erode Trust in Established Projects

Incidents like the Humanity crypto breach have a predictable secondary effect: capital that rotates out of compromised tokens does not always chase recovery plays. Some portion looks for earlier-stage, structurally cleaner entry points.

Whether that rotation is rational or simply fear-driven displacement is another question entirely, but the flow pattern is observable. Altcoin market conditions remain selective rather than broadly bullish, favoring projects with differentiated infrastructure narratives over pure identity or social tokens.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer, fusing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. Its stated features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture that allows developers to reach all three ecosystems from a single deployment.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01468, with $832,428.34 raised to date. More details on the project’s infrastructure context have been covered in a recent Coinspeaker analysis.

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