Key Notes

Technical analysis suggests potential support at $38.13 for HYPE price, with further declines possible in the $27-$31 range if this level fails.

Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia (EYEN) has announced a $50 million allocation to build a HYPE treasury.

Lion Group Holding Ltd.

(Nasdaq: LGHL) secured a $600 million facility from ATW Partners to launch its HYPE Treasury initiative.

After facing rejection above $45, Hyperliquid HYPE $38.09 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $12.72 B Vol. 24h: $452.09 M price has come under strong selling pressure while correcting nearly 20% from its all-time highs. In the last 24 hours, HYPE has corrected by an additional 7%, taking a dip all the way under $38. This HYPE selling pressure comes despite a Nasdaq-listed firm announcing a 1-million Hyperliquid Treasury earlier this week.

As per the technical chart pattern, the HYPE price gave a decisive breakout from its descending chart pattern, triggering a solid upside all the way from $17 to $45, clocking a massive 170% gain in a short period. Furthermore, as per the Fibonacci retracement levels, Hyperliquid could form a strong support at $38.13, falling to hold can lead to a further drop in the $27-$31 range.

It seems that after a massive rally, there’s some profit-booking by the bulls at this stage.

Nasdaq-Listed Firm to Build Hyperliquid Treasury

Eyenovia (Nasdaq: EYEN) has announced a groundbreaking move by allocating $50 million to establish a crypto reserve in $HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain. This decision marks a significant milestone, making Eyenovia the first publicly traded US company to incorporate $HYPE into its treasury strategy.

The company’s decision underscores the growing institutional interest in emerging blockchain ecosystems as part of diversified asset management.

⚡️BIG: Eyenovia (Nasdaq: $EYEN) is investing $50 million to build a crypto reserve of $HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain. With this move, it becomes the first publicly traded U.S. company to adopt $HYPE as part of its treasury strategy. pic.twitter.com/1uKPluCqbe — Crypto Coin Show (@CryptoCoinShow) June 18, 2025

In a similar development, Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has secured a $600 million funding facility from ATW Partners. The capital will support the company’s launch of its HYPE Treasury and broader on-chain initiatives.

To ensure the security and optimization of its digital asset holdings, LGHL has partnered with BitGo, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure solutions.

Decentralized trading platform Hyperliquid gained massive popularity recently, with James Wynn executing his billion-dollar trades for Bitcoin BTC $104 926 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $28.89 B , swiftly on the platform. The DEX demand grew to an extent that it surpassed even Ethereum and Solana in gas revenue.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.