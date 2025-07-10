Key Notes

Hyperlane tops today’s gains with a 150% price surge.

Upbit listing scheduled for July 10 boosts trader enthusiasm.

HYPER is currently trading at around $0.2825 with a 1,000% surge in trading volume.

Bitcoin’s surge to a fresh high above $112K has resulted in a rally across the crypto market. But today’s star performer is Hyperlane’s HYPER token, gaining around 150% in 24 hours.

HYPER has recorded a 1,000% surge in its 24-hour trading volume to $192 million, according to CoinMarketCap data. At the time of writing, HYPER has retraced near $0.2825 after reaching a daily high of $0.33.

The surge follows a recent HYPER/KRW pair listing announcement by one of South Korea’s largest crypto exchanges, Upbit. Traders can start trading the Hyperlane on the platform, starting July 10 at 17:00 KST.

Upbit has placed measures to ensure a smooth launch, blocking buyout orders for five minutes after deposits open. It will also restrict users from selling below 10% of their previous close. Moreover, only limit orders will be allowed during the initial 2-hour period.

These steps aim to prevent sudden price swings and manipulation, allowing for orderly trading once HYPER goes live.

Upbit will also list BABY/BTC and BABY/USDT pairs on the same day. According to CoinMarketCap data, BABY is up over 11% in the past 24 hours.

The exchange’s listings are often accompanied by price surges with tokens like RAY, EPT, AXL, and others exploding on announcements. BABY and HYPER were not immune to this effect.

What Is Hyperlane?

Hyperlane serves as a next‑gen interoperability layer, designed to bridge modular blockchains, connecting Layer 1s, rollups, and app‑chains seamlessly. It allows developers to deploy without permission, choose customised security settings, and build cross‑chain applications with ease.

The Upbit listing is expected to increase HYPER’s visibility, accessibility, and liquidity in the Asian market. This, along with broader bullish sentiment, placed the cryptocurrency at the top of the leaderboard today.

SUBBD Draws Investors Interest

While Hyperlane keeps rallying upwards, investors are also eyeing a new Web3 crypto project, SUBBD. The project aims to transform the $85 billion digital content space, connecting creators and fans like never before.

Subbd’s native token, $SUBBD, runs on Ethereum and enables access to premium content, staking perks, and interactive experiences. Users holding SUBBD can stake to unlock behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive livestreams, and early content drops.

The platform also rewards engagement, staking multiplies XP and grants entry to raffles, community events, and AI-driven creator interactions.

With nearly $768K raised in presale, SUBBD is nearing its next price tier—an encouraging signal for early backers.

Presale Snapshot:

Current price: $0.055875

Total rised: $768K

Ticker: SUBBD

Network: Ethereum

Investors who believe in AI-powered subscriptions and creator economy innovation can add Subbd to their watchlist.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.