Hyperliquid Announces Support for ‘Outcomes’ Prediction Market Contracts

Key Notes

Hyperliquid has announced an upgrade to the HyperCore engine which adds the new “HIP-4” protocol and support for “Outcomes” prediction market contracts.

Per a Feb. 2 post on twitter.com from the official Hyperliquid account, Outcomes are fully collateralized contracts that settle within a fixed range. These contracts can be used to support prediction markets, insurance-like products, and other bounded services.

HyperCore will support outcome trading (HIP-4). Outcomes are fully collateralized contracts that settle within a fixed range. They are a general-purpose primitive that are useful for applications such as prediction markets and bounded options-like instruments. There has been… — Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) February 2, 2026

The HIP-4 launch is being conducted as a test, according to Hyperliquid. “Outcomes are a work in progress and currently only being tested on testnet,” the team wrote, adding that “canonical markets based on objective settlement sources will be deployed once technical development is complete.”

Hyperliquid Expands Beyond Perpetuals

It’s unclear at this time how long the test will run for or when Hyperliquid plans to rollout Outcomes on mainnet. Upon full implementation, however, popular predictions market services such as Kalshi and Crypto.com could, ostensibly, leverage HIP-4 to operate on the HyperEVM blockchain.

The growing popularity of prediction markets combined with Hyperliquid’s explosive user growth in 2025, positions HyperEVM as an increasingly popular hub for high leverage traders seeking refuge activity through collateralized trading.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, prediction markets are now active in all 50 US states thanks to a strategic partnership between Kalshi and Coinbase. The sudden rise in popularity coincides with a friendlier regulatory environment with increased legal clarity in the US as well as a similar surges in interest for prediction markets in the EU and Asian sectors.

For its part, Hyperliquid saw its HYPE HYPE $32.09 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $7.65 B Vol. 24h: $884.50 M token rise more than 8% to $33.68 on the HIP-4 launch news before settling back to hover around $33.00. The flurry of activity puts HYPE up nearly 50% for the week and almost 35% for the month.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.