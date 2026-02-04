Ripple Prime Integrates Hyperliquid to Support Institutional Access to Onchain Derivatives Liquidity

Key Notes

Ripple Prime's first major DeFi integration allows cross-margining of decentralized derivatives with traditional asset classes.

The partnership positions Ripple as a competitor to established digital prime brokers like FalconX and Coinbase Prime.

Institutional validation suggests growing appetite for DeFi exposure among traditional financial institutions.

Ripple has integrated decentralized derivatives protocol Hyperliquid into Ripple Prime, bringing access to onchain derivatives liquidity to its institutional prime brokerage platform.

The partnership makes it possible for institutional clients using Ripple Prime’s platform to trade onchain derivatives via Hyperliquid while managing those positions alongside traditional asset classes.

According to a Feb. 4 press release, this gives qualified clients exposure to all other asset classes supported by Ripple Prime, including digital assets, FX, fixed income, OTC swaps, and cleared derivatives.

Hyperliquid, meet Ripple Prime: https://t.co/RZWdbRfHoe We’re now enabling institutions to access onchain derivatives liquidity through @HyperliquidX in a streamlined and secure way. Customers can also efficiently cross-margin crypto with all asset classes supported by our prime… — Ripple (@Ripple) February 4, 2026

This is Ripple Prime’s first integration with a major decentralized finance (DeFi) venue. Per the press release, the partnership continues the platform’s mission to bridge the TradFi and DeFi markets, “offering institutions seamless access to DeFi venues within a unified, capital-efficient prime brokerage framework.”

Validation for Ripple Prime and Hyperliquid

Ripple Prime was launched after Ripple purchased financial services platform Hidden Road in April of 2025. As Coinspeaker reported at the time, the firm serviced over 300 top financial institutions and cleared approximately $3 trillion annually.

Hidden Road was rebranded to Ripple Prime and relaunched under the Ripple umbrella in October of 2025 to serve as both a brokerage platform and TradFi to DeFi bridge.

With the Feb. 4 integration between Ripple Prime and Hyperliquid, the platform now has the ability to cross-margin DeFi exposures with FX or Fixed Income. This is a feature that should appeal to high value institutional traders as it allows for aggressive, complex trading strategies with less idle capital.

It also signals that Ripple is committed to expanding beyond being solely focused on XRP XRP $1.54 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $93.57 B Vol. 24h: $4.30 B . The Hyperliquid partnership positions it as a direct competitor to traditional digital prime brokers such as FalconX or Coinbase Prime.

For Hyperliquid’s part, Ripple’s support serves as confirmation that institutional-grade investors are ready to explore DeFi in the same way they’ve flocked to CEX offerings and digital assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.