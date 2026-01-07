Hyperliquid Whale James Wynn Closes BTC Trade, Goes Long on Ethereum

Key Notes

Hyperliquid data shows James Wynn closing a profitable Bitcoin long near the $90,000 level.

His capital rotated into a 25x leveraged Ethereum long position.

James Wynn’s PEPE long remains open with strong unrealized gains.

Prominent Hyperliquid whale James Wynn has closed a major Bitcoin BTC $91 786 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $1.83 T Vol. 24h: $61.34 B trade in profit and shifted his focus to Ethereum ETH $3 213 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $388.06 B Vol. 24h: $29.19 B . On-chain data shows Wynn rotating capital rather than exiting the market, signaling continued confidence in crypto despite price pressure around key levels.

James Wynn Locks in Bitcoin Profits

Hyperliquid tracking data shared by Onchain Lens reveals that James Wynn recently closed his Bitcoin long position after a strong price move. The trader exited the trade with a reported profit of about $87,594, according to public records tied to his wallet activity.

It is worth noting that this move came as Bitcoin traded near the $90,000 zone, an area many traders view as a major resistance level. On-chain details indicate that Wynn sold his Bitcoin position in a single transaction, rather than scaling out.

https://twitter.com/OnchainLens/status/2008797033008947387

The trade followed a long position opened when BTC moved above $93,000 after weeks of sideways trading. At the time, Wynn held more than 120 BTC with high leverage, giving the position a value in the multi-million-dollar range.

Market watchers posit that this decision does not point to a bearish outlook on Bitcoin. Instead, it reflects profit-taking after a relatively good run. With volatility rising near psychological price levels, closing the position reduces downside risk while freeing capital for other opportunities.

Hyperliquid dashboards show that Wynn maintained a neutral overall bias after exiting Bitcoin, rather than moving into a short position. Notably, this came as reports noted Hyperliquid closed 2025 strongly.

The project grew its user base from about 300,000 to 1.4 million while posting record revenue highs.

Hyperliquid Wallet Activity Highlights Ethereum and PEPE Exposure

After closing the Bitcoin trade, Hyperliquid data shows James Wynn opening a new Ethereum long position with 25x leverage. This move suggests a short-term preference for Ethereum relative to Bitcoin.

Notably, at the time of the position update, Ethereum traded around the mid-$3,200 range, an area traders see as critical for near-term direction.

Alongside Ethereum, Wynn continues to hold a leveraged PEPE PEPE $0.000007 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.84 B Vol. 24h: $1.03 B long position. On-chain figures indicate a floating profit of roughly $172,000 on the meme coin trade. This position uses lower leverage than his Ethereum bet but still reflects a high-risk approach.

The combination of Ethereum and PEPE exposure shows a clear rotation toward altcoins and speculative assets. Traders following Hyperliquid flows are watching closely, as Wynn’s past moves have often influenced short-term sentiment.

For now, his actions suggest confidence in continued momentum outside Bitcoin rather than a full exit from the broader crypto market. In November 2025, Coinspeaker reported that three crypto whales turned bullish, opening nearly $100 million in long positions on Hyperliquid.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.