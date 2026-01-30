IG Group Completes Independent Reserve Crypto Exchange Acquisition

Key Notes

The IG Group Independent Reserve acquisition reached a key milestone on Jan. 30 after regulatory clearance in Singapore. The London-based trading firm confirmed it has fully taken over the Australian crypto exchange. Notably, this set the stage for a wider regulated crypto offering across several major markets later this year.

Independent Reserve Acquisition Gains Regulatory Backing

As reported by London South East, IG Group first announced the deal in September, placing its initial value at AUD178 million, which is about £86.8 million.

The purchase gives IG Group direct access to a licensed crypto exchange with operations rooted in Australia and a growing presence in Asia.

Independent Reserve is known for serving retail and institutional clients with a focus on compliance and security. By finalizing the Independent Reserve acquisition, IG strengthens its position in digital asset trading without starting from scratch.

The exchange will continue operating under its existing leadership, with CEO and co-founder Adrian Przelozny remaining in place. IG Group said the transaction fits into its long-term plan to expand beyond traditional trading products.

Notably, the company has been cautious with crypto in the past, choosing regulated routes instead of high-risk expansion. This approach appears to have guided the Independent Reserve acquisition from the start.

Expansion Plans Following Independent Reserve Acquisition

Following the Independent Reserve acquisition, IG Group plans to roll out a crypto trading service powered by the exchange in Singapore, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. The launch is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to local rules in each market.

It is worth mentioning that the company has been making major moves in the crypto market. For example, in 2025, IG Group launched spot trading for Bitcoin BTC $82 876 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $1.65 T Vol. 24h: $93.19 B , Ethereum ETH $2 734 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $329.54 B Vol. 24h: $47.80 B , and XRP XRP $1.76 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $106.79 B Vol. 24h: $5.13 B , expanding its offering for retail investors.

Matt Macklin, who oversees IG operations in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, said the deal supports rising demand for digital assets in those regions. He noted that the Independent Reserve acquisition adds technical depth while keeping customer protection at the center.

At the time of the announcement, IG Group shares were trading at 1,351 pence, reflecting a 33% rise over the past year. For IG Group, the Independent Reserve acquisition marks a clear step toward regulated crypto growth rather than speculative exposure.

