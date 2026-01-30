The US DOJ Finalizes $400M Forfeiture in Helix Crypto Mixer Case

Key Notes

The US DOJ seized over $400 million in assets linked to Helix crypto mixer used for laundering darknet funds.

Larry Dean Harmon was sentenced to three years in prison for running Helix, which processed 354,468 BTC.

The case fuels debate on crypto mixers and privacy tools, with figures like Vitalik Buterin weighing in.

Helix crypto mixer has become the center of a major U.S. enforcement action.

This comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the final forfeiture of more than $400 million in assets tied to the now-defunct darknet service.

The move brings a years-long money laundering case to a close.

The DOJ Finalizes Helix Crypto Mixer Seizure

The United States Department of Justice has finalized a court-ordered forfeiture tied to the Helix crypto mixer.

This is a service prosecutors say was widely used to launder proceeds from illegal online markets.

According to the department, the final order grants the government ownership of seized cryptocurrencies, real estate, and financial accounts connected to Helix operations.

As reported, Helix crypto mixer processed about 354,468 Bitcoin BTC $82 876 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $1.65 T Vol. 24h: $93.19 B between 2014 and 2017.

Those transactions were valued at roughly $300 million. Investigators said the service was designed to hide the origin of funds, making it attractive to users involved in darknet drug sales and other crimes.

It is worth noting that the scale of activity placed Helix among the most active illicit mixing services of its era.

The platform was operated by Larry Dean Harmon, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In November 2024, a federal court sentenced Harmon to three years in prison, followed by supervised release. The forfeiture order closes the financial side of the case, years after Helix was taken offline.

In a separate development, on Jan. 9, the Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to the Federal Reserve related to a $2.5 billion headquarters overhaul.

In response, Chairman Jerome Powell released a rare video defending the bank’s independence.

Privacy Debate Intensifies After Helix Case

The Helix crypto mixer case has added pressure to an already tense debate over how privacy tools should be treated under the law.

Prosecutors argue mixers enable crime by design, while parts of the crypto industry say the tools also serve lawful privacy needs.

Recent convictions have kept the issue in public view. Samourai Wallet co-founder Keonne Rodriguez received a five-year sentence on money laundering and unlicensed transmission charges.

Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm was also convicted on related offenses and awaits sentencing.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETH $2 734 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $329.54 B Vol. 24h: $47.80 B co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken in support of privacy software developers.

He warned that code alone should not be treated as criminal. As regulators move forward, the Helix crypto mixer forfeiture is likely to remain a reference point in future enforcement actions and policy debates.

