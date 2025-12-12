Interactive Brokers Launches Stablecoin Funding for Retail Accounts

Key Notes

IBKR gradually rolls out stablecoin funding starting with eligible US customers as announced at Goldman Sachs conference.

The broker manages $757.5 billion in customer equity across 4.13 million accounts spanning 160 global markets.

Stock gains 43.83% year-to-date despite 3.91% decline following announcement amid broader market trends.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR: US) has begun allowing retail clients to fund individual brokerage accounts with stablecoins, adding a crypto-native onboarding option alongside traditional bank transfers for its extensive client base.

The broker said the capability is being rolled out gradually, starting with a subset of eligible US customers, as announced by its Chairman Thomas Peterffy at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on December 10, according to Bloomberg.

The move is another signal that the operational line between brokerage cash management and crypto wallets is thinning, as stablecoins increasingly function as payment and settlement tools rather than just exchange collateral. For Interactive Brokers, stablecoin funding is positioned as a faster funding route for traders who use this payment method.

Also, a new feature to compete with platforms like Robinhood, which are a lot more crypto-friendly and easier for retail traders.

A Major Broker, Not a Niche Platform

Interactive Brokers is one of the larger global electronic brokers, offering execution and custody across more than 160 markets from a single platform and serving retail investors and professional clients, including hedge funds and financial advisors.

In its latest quarterly report, the company reported 4.13 million customer accounts and $757.5 billion in customer equity, underscoring its scale in global brokerage infrastructure.

That footprint matters for crypto adoption because it can normalize the use of stablecoins as “funding plumbing” within mainstream brokerage accounts, rather than limiting it to crypto exchanges and specialist fintech apps. Interactive Brokers has also been expanding its crypto access in parallel, including the rollout of crypto trading services to UK customers through its UK unit since May 2024.

IBKR Stock Performance Analysis

IBKR shares were indicated slightly higher on the session following the stablecoin-funding report, trading around $66.12, with an intraday range of $66.08–$66.20, according to MarketWatch. Meanwhile, as of the writing of this article, the stock is down 3.91%, showing no reaction to this news and aligning more closely with overall market sentiment.

Despite today’s activity, the year-to-date performance has been strong, with IBKR up about 43.83% so far in 2024. With these additional features, the company could gain more traction with crypto traders seeking a more diversified portfolio and further increase adoption when this stablecoin funding is launched globally, making it easier for investors worldwide to use the platform.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.