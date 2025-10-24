Live: Bitcoin Regains $111K as Crypto Market Waiting for US CPI Report Release on Oct. 24

Crypto traders are waiting for the release of the US CPI report for September, which is planned for Oct. 24. What other events are influencing the crypto market now?

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.