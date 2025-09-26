Coinspeaker

Live: Bitcoin Dips Below $110K and Other Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26

Let’s explore the key crypto updates shaping market sentiment on Sept. 26.

Live: Bitcoin Dips Below $110K and Other Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26

Heavy selling across major cryptocurrencies pushed the global crypto market capitalization lower. Over the last 24 hours, it lost nearly 2% and is currently at the level of $3.75 trillion. What else is shaping the crypto industry on Sept. 26?

