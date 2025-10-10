Coinspeaker

Live: Crypto Market Is Down on Oct. 10, What Is Happening Today?

The crypto market cap is nearly 1% down on Oct. 10 and has reached a level of $4.12 trillion. Let’s take a closer look at the latest market updates.

Live: Crypto Market Is Down on Oct. 10, What Is Happening Today?

The cryptoc market continues to demonstrate strong resilience. Bitcoin BTC $120 958 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $73.79 B is holding at nearly $121,000 after reaching a new all-time high. Ethereum ETH $4 323 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $522.53 B Vol. 24h: $42.07 B is down 2% today, trading at above $4,300. What else is happening today in the crypto space?

