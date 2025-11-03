Live: Crypto Market Is Down on Nov. 3, What Is Behind This Drop?

The crypto market cap has lost 3.5% to $3.6 trillion after a wave of liquidations. Let’s explore the most important market updates today, on Nov. 3.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.