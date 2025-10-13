Live: Is Crypto Market Ready to Recover after Its Recent Crash?

Following the massive crash on Oct. 10, the crypto market has bounced back sharply. Bitcoin BTC $115 333 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $93.06 B has reclaimed $115,000, while altcoins, led by Ethereum ETH $4 176 24h volatility: 9.0% Market cap: $504.53 B Vol. 24h: $56.55 B , have also experienced significant recoveries.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.