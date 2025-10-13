Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Live: Is Crypto Market Ready to Recover after Its Recent Crash?

Read this article to find out whether the crypto market is poised for a rebound after its recent crash over the weekend. Let’s explore the recent trends on Oct. 13.

Julia Sakovich By Julia Sakovich Updated 1 min read
Live: Is Crypto Market Ready to Recover after Its Recent Crash?

Following the massive crash on Oct. 10, the crypto market has bounced back sharply. Bitcoin BTC $115 333 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $93.06 B has reclaimed $115,000, while altcoins, led by Ethereum ETH $4 176 24h volatility: 9.0% Market cap: $504.53 B Vol. 24h: $56.55 B , have also experienced significant recoveries.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Julia Sakovich
Senior Editor Julia Sakovich

Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker.

Julia Sakovich on X

Share:
Related Articles