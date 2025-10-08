Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8?

The crypto market has experienced a sharp downturn today, on Oct. 8. The total market capitalization fell to $4.16 trillion, which means that it declined by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. Let’s explore other important crypto market updates!

