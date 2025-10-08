Coinspeaker

Live: Why Is Crypto Market Crashing on Oct. 8?

The major cryptocurrencies have slipped into the red zone. What else is happening in the crypto market on Oct. 8?

Julia Sakovich
The crypto market has experienced a sharp downturn today, on Oct. 8. The total market capitalization fell to $4.16 trillion, which means that it declined by more than 2% over the past 24 hours. Let’s explore other important crypto market updates!

