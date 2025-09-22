Mantle (MNT) Emerges Sole Crypto Gainer as Bybit Confirms New Trading Terms

Key Notes

Bybit introduced enhanced benefits for MNT holders including improved leverage terms and discount buying options with savings up to 6.89%.

Trading volume surged 103.6% to $486 million while Bitcoin fell 2.6% and Ethereum dropped 7% during the same period.

The rally coincided with Mantle's community campaigns around Korea Blockchain Week and new Keychron Keyboard product launch.

Mantle MNT $1.70 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $5.53 B Vol. 24h: $494.36 M price hit $1.70 on Monday, Sept. 22, gaining 8% to emerge the only top 20-ranked cryptocurrency in profit over the last 24 hours.

The MNT price surge came as Bybit exchange introduced new benefits for MNT holders. These include enhanced leverage, extended loan terms, and a new “Discount Buy” option, enabling investors to acquire MNT below market price with savings of up to 6.89%.

Together with @Bybit_Official, we've taken $MNT integrations beyond consumer-grade, making it institution-ready. Built for smarter capital efficiency and flexibility, two new integrations tailored for institutional needs are now live. Dive deeper 👇 pic.twitter.com/64SJ2F1lFq — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) September 22, 2025

Mantle’s official account highlighted the initiative early Monday, describing it as a major campaign week for its ecosystem. Bybit later confirmed the institutional incentive program, designed to attract both retail and whale traders with flexible borrowing and discounted entry.

The timing of these announcements aligned with Mantle’s ongoing community campaigns around its Keychron Keyboard product, set to be launched at the Korea Blockchain Week kicking-off in Seoul this week.

Bybit Announcements Lift Mantle Despite Bitcoin-Led Market Dip

Broader crypto markets traded in the red on Monday with Bitcoin BTC $112 566 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $63.77 B price slipping 2.6%, Ethereum down 7%, and Solana price also fell 7.4%, according to Coinmarketcap data.

However, Mantle moved against the trend. The Bybit announcements injected positive momentum, lifting MNT price as much as 8% intraday to $1.70. Mantle’s trading volume surged 103.6% to $486 million, confirming the rally was mainly driven by rapid bullish positioning in the last 24 hours.

Pepe Node Presale Gains Momentum as Mantle Bucks Market Crash

As Mantle’s price action reflects selective-positioning among traders, new presale projects like Pepe Node are also drawing investor interest.

Pepe Node lets users build virtual meme coin mining rigs, merge nodes for boosted returns, and earn tokenized bonuses. Its blend of community rewards and gamified mining mechanics has positioned it as a high-upside opportunity for early-stage investors.

Currently priced at $0.0010, the Pepe Node presale has already raised $1.16 million of its $1.3 million target. Participants can still join before the next price tier unlocks through Pepe Node’s official website.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.