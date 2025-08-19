Market Bottom Signal Emerges Amid Short-Term Panic Sell-Off

Key Notes

On-chain data shows that short-term Bitcoin holders are selling at a loss.

A key indicator, showing the market bottom, has surfaced.

The market sentiment remains in the neutral zone with bearish consolidation.

Bitcoin (BTC) saw a sharp decline from its new all-time high of nearly $124,500, triggering fear, uncertainty, and doubt among investors and traders.

Short-term Holders Sell Bitcoin at a Loss

Some short-term BTC holders have been selling at a loss, similar to the January correction, according to data from CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin’s Short-Term Holders Selling at a Loss “This loss-selling event becomes a critical barometer of market health. If absorbed quickly, it could mirror past resets that fueled strong rebounds. If not, it risks signaling a momentum breakdown.” – By @KriptoMevsimi pic.twitter.com/5IBheb7Mv8 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) August 19, 2025

Will Crypto Market Rebound?

While this has weakened the momentum and investor sentiment, the CryptoQuant analyst hints at a potential “healthy reset.”

“This loss-selling event becomes a critical barometer of market health. If absorbed quickly, it could mirror past resets that fueled strong rebounds. If not, it risks signaling a momentum breakdown,” CryptoQuant analyst known as Kerem wrote.

Multiple bearish catalysts — outflows from crypto-based exchange-traded funds, US inflation, and macroeconomic situation — have been pressuring the digital asset space.

Bitcoin is currently trading below $115,000, with a market value of $2.28 trillion. However, the leading cryptocurrency saw a 10% surge in its daily trading volume, reaching $65 billion.

The global crypto market trading volume also increased by 8% to $175 billion.

This could hint at renewed interest from investors.

Another CryptoQuant analysis suggests that the exchange whale ratio has increased again. This indicates that whales are preparing for a significant market shift.

Historically, the cryptocurrency market has recorded significant spikes after short-term bearish consolidations when whale activity on exchanges increased.

