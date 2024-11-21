MemeFi Clarifies Token Claim Process and Expands Accessibility with Sui Integration and OKX Collaboration

Key Notes

MemeFi clarifies token claiming process, ensuring inclusivity.

OKX and Sui integration enables seamless airdrops and on-chain claims.

MemeFi will list on Bitget and Bybit, accompanied by a 35,000,000 $MEMEFI giveaway.

MemeFi has addressed concerns regarding its token claiming process, reassuring users of its commitment to inclusivity and transparency. The project clarified that the claiming process is accessible to all participants, dismissing any notion of intentional bias or exclusion.

Enhancing Inclusivity and Transparency in Token Claiming

The tap-to-earn game, integrated into Telegram, revealed the significance of its branded launch on OKX. MemeFi, the first Telegram-based project to list outside the TON ecosystem, emphasized that integrating with the Sui Network was only possible through OKX Wallet’s innovative solution for Telegram applications, OKX Connect. This collaboration enabled MemeFi to work closely with OKX Wallet and the Sui Foundation to develop a streamlined airdrop and claim process customized for this unique integration. The team stated:

“As the first Telegram-based project to list outside the TON ecosystem, integrating the Sui Network was only possible through OKX Wallet’s innovative solution for Telegram apps — OKX Connect. This presented a unique opportunity for us to collaborate closely with both the OKX Wallet and Sui Foundation development teams to create a tailored airdrop and claiming experience.”

MemeFi, which currently boasts the highest trading volume among recent pre-market tokens, explained that off-chain claims were primarily handled through OKX as part of the partnership. However, on-chain claims will commence one hour before the Token Generation Event (TGE) on the Sui Network — a fast and scalable blockchain built to handle high demand. As an added benefit, MemeFi will cover all gas fees associated with on-chain claims. MemeFi said:

“As a part of this strategic collaboration, off-chain claims were available via OKX exclusively. However, on-chain claims will go live 1 HOUR before the Token Generation Event (TGE) on the Sui Network, a robust, scalable, and fast layer 1 blockchain designed to handle high loads and traffic spikes.”

To address potential regional restrictions on the OKX mobile app, the team ensured that users in unsupported regions can still access the claiming process through the OKX Web3 wallet, integrated directly within the Telegram mini-app and available globally. MemeFi’s collaborative approach with OKX and the Sui Foundation shows its commitment to creating a streamlined and inclusive experience for all token holders.

Upcoming Exchange Listings and Massive Giveaway Campaign

Before this clarification, MemeFi identified issues with the allocation data and is currently making updates. While these changes may lead to temporary decreases in allocations, users will ultimately receive the same amount or more, unless errors are found in their specific case. Additionally, a new “Cancel Staking” feature has been introduced, available for two days until November 22.

The project also announced listings on top exchanges such as Bitget and Bybit. Trading for the MEMEFI/USDT pair on Bitget is set to begin on November 22 at 13:00 (UTC), with deposits already open. A massive giveaway campaign is also underway, offering 35,000,000 MEMEFI through PoolX, Candybomb, and community events.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.