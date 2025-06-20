Key Notes

Everything Blockchain has a strategic plan to deploy $10 million into Solana (SOL), XRP, SUI, Bittensor (TAO), and Hyperliquid (HYPE).

The firm will become the first US public equity firm to implement a multi-token staking treasury.

Everything Blockchain is poised to enjoy a first mover advantage amid the broad adoption of top altcoins.

Everything Blockchain Inc (OTC: EBZT) has announced a strategic plan to deploy $10 million into the five fastest-growing blockchain networks. It is particularly considering Solana SOL $142.7 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $75.37 B Vol. 24h: $3.46 B , XRP XRP $2.13 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $125.68 B Vol. 24h: $1.70 B , Sui Network SUI $2.76 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $9.39 B Vol. 24h: $676.87 M , Bittensor TAO $340.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $3.02 B Vol. 24h: $101.03 M , and Hyperliquid HYPE $35.56 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $11.89 B Vol. 24h: $337.80 M .

Everything Blockchain Presents a Unique Multi-Asset Staking Offer

Everything Blockchain is known for its drive to bridge the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain innovation. This company’s deployment of $10 million into SOL, XRP, SUI, TAO, and HYPE comes at a time when the broader crypto ecosystem is seeing a wave of mainstream institutional demand.

With this move, EBZT may be positioning itself to take a sizable share of this current institutional crypto wave. It will become the first US public equity to implement a multi-token staking treasury focused on blockchain networks seeking institutional adoption.

This $10 million investment may appear to many as a small float, especially with Sol Strategies and Janover investing hundreds of millions to establish their crypto treasury strategy. However, it presents Everything Blockchain with the capacity to offer retail investors scarce exposure to certain digital assets before Wall Street institutions enter at scale.

Then again, Everything Blockchain is quite unique because of the diversified, multi-asset staking it offers. It is also focused on the crypto industry’s highest potential networks. The company is looking at recording approximately $1 million in annual rewards once it deploys its capital on these networks. As the treasury expands over time, this revenue is likely to increase significantly.

Once this staking profit starts rolling in, the company intends to redirect a significant portion into shareholder pockets through potential dividends. This will be the first-ever crypto dividend play in public markets. Everything Blockchain CEO Arthur Rozenberg noted:

“EBZT shareholders are getting front-row seats to the biggest institutional crypto shift since Bitcoin ETFs launched, but this time, we’re there first.”

Also, Everything Blockchain is poised to enjoy a first-mover advantage, considering that Messari had previously stated that the $36 billion annual crypto staking market remains virtually untouched by public companies.

VanEck List SOL ETF on DTCC

It is worth noting that market makers are rolling out new products to drive the adoption of altcoins in the industry. In this light, US-based asset manager VanEck recently listed the Solana ETF on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in related crypto news. This financial market infrastructure company provides clearing and settlement services for derivatives assets.

It is worth noting that this DTCC listing does not constitute regulatory clearance.

Amid this development, the SOL price registered a drawdown, trading as low as $143. The top coin was trading for $147.73, up 1.69% within the last 24 hours, accordion to CoinMarketCap data.

Like Solana, XRP, Hedera HBAR $0.15 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $6.18 B Vol. 24h: $77.15 M , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $24.86 B Vol. 24h: $890.44 M , industry firms are also gaining significant adoption insights. Tens of ETF products have been filed to track these altcoins, with long-term price impact in view.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.