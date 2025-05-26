$550M Worth of Token Unlocks This Week, SUI in Spotlight

Key Notes

SUI will unlock over 44 million tokens worth $158 million between May 26 and June 1.

The total value of this week’s scheduled token unlocks surpasses $549 million.

SUI saw a 40% spike in its 24-hour volume, signaling heightened trader interest.

While the cryptocurrency traders are still waiting for a notable altcoin rally, over $549 million worth of token unlocks are scheduled this week. Data by Tokenomist reveals that between May 26 and June 1, SUI SUI $3.65 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $12.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.76 B is set to release over 44 million tokens worth $158 million.

This massive release could increase circulating supply sharply, potentially impacting token’s price action.

According to Tokenomist, major token unlocks exceeding $5 million in a single event are scheduled in the next 7 days for SUI, BIO, OP, KMNO, ZETA, ALT, VENOM, REZ, and DYDX. Additionally, large-scale linear unlocks exceeding $1 million per day are expected for SOL, WLD, TIA,… pic.twitter.com/yoHBtZoo2I — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 25, 2025

BIO follows with a $29.39 million unlock, with OP, KMNO, and ZETA also featuring unlocks ranging between $10–25 million. DYDX, VENOM, ALT, and REZ are also set for unlocks above $5 million.

Meanwhile, several cryptocurrencies, including SOL, WLD, and AVAX, are set for linear unlocks, each releasing over $1 million worth of tokens per day.

These unlocks can trigger immediate price pressure on the altcoins due to increased supply. However, if demand keeps pace among “greedy” traders, downward volatility may soon be over.

SUI Price Outlook

At the time of writing, SUI is trading around $3.63, up 2% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has also recorded a 40% surge in its 24-hour trading volume, currently sitting at $972 million.

Popular trader Coinvo pointed out that SUI is nearing a golden Fibonacci zone on the 16-hour chart, suggesting a potential rally to $5.

This “golden” Fibonacci zone will make $SUI go absolutely parabolic… pic.twitter.com/jTBSEodJWc — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) May 24, 2025

However, SUI’s big unlock this week could flood the market with supply. Many analysts are expecting a short-term market drop for SUI, especially when Hyperliquid recently overtook SUI in market cap—now at $12.12 billion.

On the daily SUI price chart, the RSI is hovering around 51 with an upward gradient, suggesting that the cryptocurrency is neither overbought nor oversold. A further upward move in RSI would confirm bullish momentum.

Bollinger Bands are tightening, hinting at an imminent breakout. If SUI successfully closes above the upper band around $3.75, it could spark a rally towards $4.10.

The MACD line is slightly below the signal line with a flattening histogram, indicating bearish divergence. Traders should watch for the support around $3.20. A successful hold above $3.60 may reignite bullish momentum.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

🔥 Subbd: Reshaping Content Subscriptions with AI

As the market gets ready for the major unlock event this week, investors are also turning their attention to Subbd. This innovative project aims to transform the $85 billion subscription-based content economy by providing an AI-powered, tokenized platform for creators and their fans.

Subbd offers creators automated tools to streamline content delivery, while fans gain exclusive, interactive access.

SUBBD Tokenomics and Presale

Subbd’s native token, SUBBD, is built on Ethereum and fuels the platform by offering premium content, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities. Holders can stake SUBBD tokens to unlock benefits such as behind-the-scenes content, private livestreams, and exclusive drops.

The platform has already raised $521,000, and there is just one day left before the token’s price increases.

Presale Snapshot:

Current price: $0.0555

$0.0555 Amount raised: $521,000

$521,000 Ticker: SUBBD

SUBBD Blockchain: Ethereum

Subbd is a project worth monitoring, especially for those interested in AI-driven content in the digital subscription space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.