MemeFi Token Listing and Distribution Kicks Off Today, November 22

Key Notes

MEMEFI token claim starts at 12:00 UTC via OKX Wallet.

Trading launches at 13:00 UTC on major exchanges.

No SUI fees are needed for claiming tokens, but small fees (0.001 SUI) may apply for future on-chain actions.

The much-anticipated MemeFi (MEMEFI) token listing and distribution will begin today, November 22. Participants can start claiming their tokens and trading them immediately on the various exchanges where they are listed.

The Telegram-based play-to-earn game announced on its official X handle that the on-chain claim process will begin at exactly 12:00 UTC, giving eligible users the chance to access and secure their tokens. Just one hour later, at 13:00 UTC, MEMEFI will debut on supported trading platforms, opening the door to active trading. The token has already secured listings on several exchanges, including CoinEx Global, Bybit, Bitget, KuCoin, OKX, and more.

Users need to create a new OKX Wallet, which is the designated wallet for this event. Existing users can simply import their wallets using a seed phrase, ensuring a seamless transition to the claiming process.

The MemeFi team also considered that users might have difficulty locating the OKX Wallet in their region’s mobile store. To address this, they advised such participants to use the official OKX Wallet Telegram app, which is available in all regions.

Users can check their activity in the ecosystem by importing the wallet associated with their ecosystem activities using the seed phrase. It’s important to note that private keys cannot be used for this process.

Once the wallet is imported into the OKX Wallet app, users can view their $MEMEFI token allocation under the relevant ecosystem activity footprint. Allocations can be claimed directly through the wallet. Importantly, if a participant has multiple wallets tied to different activities, they will need to connect them to the MemeFi app and begin claiming the tokens. The team stated:

“Import your Web3 wallet from Testnet, Mainnet/other activities to the OKX wallet. Use it to check your allocation and claim it! As the wallet is multichain, the same seed will do. Note that to claim allocations from several wallets, you need to iteratively connect them to the MemeFi app and initiate claims for each of the allocations.”

What to Expect during the MEMEFI Token’s Market Debut

The MEMEFI token’s entry into the market is expected to generate significant excitement within the play-to-earn community. After the claiming process and distribution, users will be eager to see how the market reacts. MemeFi’s distribution process does not require any SUI fees for claiming the tokens, but a small amount of SUI SUI $3.59 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $10.22 B Vol. 24h: $1.93 B (approximately 0.001 SUI, less than a cent) will be required for any future on-chain actions involving the MEMEFI token. The fee may increase in the event of higher network activity, but for now, the process remains affordable for all users.

As the token makes its official market debut, the community’s response will determine whether the distribution process is viewed as fair and seamless. With listings on multiple platforms, the MEMEFI token’s journey into the market is set to be an exciting event for both players and traders alike.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.