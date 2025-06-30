Chainlink ACE Goes Live as LINK Approaches Key $14-$16 Breakout Zone

Key Notes

ACE integrates identity verification and policy enforcement into smart contracts across public and private blockchains for institutions.

The system was developed with partners including Apex Group and GLEIF to reduce onboarding costs and increase regulatory reliability.

LINK token approaches technical breakout near $14 resistance with potential upside targets at $16.40 and $17.93 if volume confirms.

Chainlink has rolled out its Automated Compliance Engine (ACE), a new standard designed to streamline digital asset compliance for financial institutions. Built on the Chainlink Runtime Environment, ACE integrates identity verification and policy enforcement directly into smart contracts across public and private blockchains.

According to Chainlink, ACE was developed with Apex Group, GLEIF, and the ERC-3643 Association. The system is currently available to select institutions in early access and aims to reduce onboarding costs and increase regulatory reliability for tokenized assets.

We are proud to collaborate with our association members @chainlink, @ApexGlobalGroup, and @GLEIF to launch an automated compliance engine compatible with ERC-3643. Compliance is notoriously difficult in traditional finance. Institutions face fragmented, redundant, and expensive… pic.twitter.com/W3nPw2BxUn — ERC3643.org (@ERC3643Org) June 30, 2025

By supporting reusable digital IDs and automating compliance logic, ACE is positioned to help unlock trillions in institutional capital looking to move onchain. GLEIF CEO Alexandre Kech and Apex Group’s Zion Hilelly highlighted ACE’s potential to strengthen trust and compliance interoperability.

Chainlink’s ACE arrives as compliance remains a key hurdle for institutional adoption of digital assets. The architecture includes a Cross-Chain Identity framework, an onchain Policy Manager, and real-time Monitoring tools, designed to make smart contract compliance cheaper and faster than traditional systems.

With reusable identities and automated compliance, onchain transactions become faster and cheaper than traditional systems. “Digital assets will really succeed, and get into the hundreds of trillions, when having a digital asset version of something, like a tokenized equity, or… pic.twitter.com/TiSkmyA84A — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 30, 2025

LINK Price Tests Key Resistance Zone Near $14

While Chainlink drives infrastructure growth, its token LINK $13.32 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $9.04 B Vol. 24h: $400.08 M is approaching a key technical inflection. The price is currently trading at $13.43 as of 30th June, 2025, coiling within a falling wedge formation capped by resistance near $14.00. A confirmed breakout on volume could push LINK toward $16.40, followed by $17.93—levels last seen in Q1.

The RSI is climbing toward 50, and the MACD histogram has turned slightly positive. LINK is currently grappling with compressed EMAs between $13.33 and $15.28. A daily close above $14.50, aligned with the 100-day EMA, would signal a potential trend reversal.

If bulls fail to hold this momentum, downside risk could revisit the $12.00 demand zone. But low volatility and tight Bollinger Bands suggest a breakout setup is forming.

Solaxy Crypto Presale Tops $58 Million as SOL-Based L2 Gains Traction

Solaxy, the world’s first Layer 2 on Solana, has crossed $58 million in presale contributions. Built for scalability, speed, and cross-chain compatibility, Solaxy promises to unlock new use cases on the Solana ecosystem.

Positioned as a memecoin and a tech-forward Layer 2, Solaxy offers 68% staking rewards and allows users to claim and stake their $SOLX tokens via the platform’s live dashboard. The project highlights include multichain support and a future-proof Layer 2 network designed for infinite scale.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.