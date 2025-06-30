Key Notes

As of June 29, 2025, Strategy's Bitcoin holdings stand at 597,325 BTC, purchased for a cumulative $42.4 billion at an average price of $70,982 per BTC.

While Strategy continues its Bitcoin acquisition streak, recent wallet transfers of 7,382 BTC have raised questions of potential sell-off.

CEO Phong Le's sale of 8,400 MSTR shares over the past three months has drawn attention.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, previously known as MicroStrategy, announced the purchase of an additional 4,980 Bitcoin BTC $107 578 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $21.92 B today for an investment value of $531 million. This purchase puts to rest recent rumors of a sell-off by the Bitcoin firm and its insiders.

MicroStrategy made the recent Bitcoin purchase at an average price of $106,801 per BTC, while reflecting the company’s continued confidence in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency.

Besides, it also marks the 12th consecutive week of purchase by Michael Saylor’s firm.

The company’s Bitcoin yield stands at an impressive 19.7% year-to-date, underscoring the profitability of its Bitcoin strategy in 2025.

The race for Bitcoin acquisition among corporate players has intensified further. Earlier today, Metaplanet made a massive purchase of 1005 BTC, entering the list of the top five publicly listed Bitcoin holders with its total BTC holdings increasing to 13350 BTC.

Strategy Wallet Transfers With $796 Million BTC Raises Doubts

Recent Bitcoin transactions by MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, have raised concerns among crypto investors, fueling speculation of a potential BTC sell-off.

According to data from on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain, MicroStrategy moved 7,382 BTC, valued at approximately $796 million, on Sunday. These funds were transferred to three newly created wallets, but the company has not provided any official explanation for the activity.

The lack of transparency has sparked speculation within the crypto community regarding a potential sell-off by the company.

MicroStrategy(@Strategy) transferred 7,383 $BTC($796M) to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago—likely for improved custody. Historically, Strategy only sold 704 $BTC($11.81M) at $16,776 on Dec 22, 2022, and soon bought back 810 $BTC($13.64M) at $16,845 on Dec 24, 2022. Aside from that,… pic.twitter.com/k3Etf9vVxu — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 30, 2025

On the other hand, there have also been reports of Strategy Management selling MSTR stock. Recent filings reveal that MicroStrategy President and CEO Phong Le has been reducing his MSTR stock holdings over the past three months.

Edward Farina, head of XRP Healthcare, flagged the transactions as concerning, noting that Le had sold approximately 8,400 shares during this period. Farina’s remarks were based on Form 4 disclosures submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which details insider trading activity.

🚨 BREAKING: MicroStrategy President & CEO Phong Le has sold the majority of his $MSTR stock over the last 3 months. This raises serious questions… Absolutely bearish for BTC. 🚩 pic.twitter.com/M8j5auUYmz — EDO FARINA 🅧 XRP (@edward_farina) June 29, 2025

Following today’s announcement, the MSTR stock is showing some upside of 2% in the pre-market trading hours on Monday. The bulls here have been struggling to give a breakout past $400 recently.

