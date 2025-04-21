Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Holdings Past $400M With Its Latest $28M Acquisition

Key Notes

Metaplanet buys 330 BTC for $28.2M, raising total to 4,855 BTC.

Now Asia’s largest and world’s 10th-largest public BTC holder.

Aims to reach 21,000 BTC by 2026 despite market uncertainty.

A notable Japanese investment firm, Metaplanet, announced through its CEO, Simon Gerovich, that it has acquired an additional 330 Bitcoin. This brings the firm’s total holdings to 4,855 BTC. Gerovich shared on X that Metaplanet purchased the 330 BTC for approximately $28.2 million.

Based on the April update from the CEO, Metaplanet currently holds 4,855 BTC, acquired for approximately $414.5 million at an average price of $85,386 per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet has acquired 330 BTC for ~$28.2 million at ~$85,605 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 119.3% YTD 2025. As of 4/21/2025, we hold 4855 $BTC acquired for ~$414.5 million at ~$85,386 per bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/EUFSbUCOPW — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) April 21, 2025

Metaplanet Makes Third BTC Purchase in April 2025

Metaplanet raised $13.3 million via bonds to purchase the extra Bitcoin. As a result of this month’s purchases, the publicly traded investment firm now ranks as the tenth-largest public BTC holder globally and the largest in Asia.

This is Metaplanet’s third Bitcoin purchase this month, despite ongoing market volatility driven by US tariffs and broader pessimism around price trends.

MetaPlanet’s CEO further announced that the investment firm has “achieved BTC Yield of 119.3% YTD 2025.” BTC Yield is a custom measure the company uses to track how well its strategy is working. It shows how much Bitcoin is growing for each fully diluted share.

The recent purchase aligns with Metaplanet’s goal to reach 21,000 BTC by 2026, amid growing demand for Bitcoin usage in Japan.

Metaplanet is not the only Japanese firm to stockpile BTC. Remixpoint, an energy firm in Japan, holds 333.19 BTC as part of its strategy to hedge against the yen’s depreciation.

Bitcoin’s Performance

Recently, Bitcoin has outperformed U.S. equities amid ongoing tariff-related market pressures. In the first week of April 2025, Bitcoin’s realized volatility stood at 43.86, lower than the S&P 500’s 47.29 and the Nasdaq 100’s 51.26.

Given this relative stability and strong performance, it’s clear why more companies are investing heavily in Bitcoin, both as a strategic asset and a hedge against depreciating fiat currencies.

