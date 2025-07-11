Stellar XLM Price Surges 25% as Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $118K

Key Notes

Franklin Templeton's tokenization of over $445 million in US Treasuries reinforces Stellar's real-world asset credentials.

The upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade scheduled for August 14 will introduce smart contract functionality and scaling improvements.

Technical analysis suggests XLM could target $0.45-$0.50 if it maintains support above $0.37 in coming sessions.

Stellar XLM $0.30 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $9.40 B Vol. 24h: $624.79 M price surged 25% on Friday, July 11, reclaiming the $0.40 zone for the first time since Q1. The move comes as Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B printed a fresh all-time high above $118,000 dragging top-ranked altcoins along.

However, Stellar emerged as the top performer among the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies on Friday, as the BTC rally coincided with key internal catalysts. Positive anticipation around the Protocol 23 upgrade is also accelerating buying interest.

Stellar’s Protocol 23 represents a fundamental upgrade that will significantly transform the blockchain network’s performance and efficiency. This new version, which will be put to a vote on the mainnet on August 14, 2025, introduces revolutionary changes in how Soroban, Stellar’s smart contract engine, handles data state and executes transactions.

The most notable changes include the implementation of live state prioritization (CAP-0062), which separates archived state from active state into two distinct databases, and parallelism-friendly transaction scheduling (CAP-0063), which enables simultaneous execution of multiple smart contract transactions. These improvements, combined with a reusable module cache and new host functions, promise to drastically reduce operational costs and significantly increase Stellar network’s per-ledger processing capacity.

XLM Price Forecast: Bulls Target $0.45 to $0.50 as Protocol Vote Nears

XLM traded as high as $0.40 during Friday’s session, posting a 25% intraday gain and bringing its weekly rally above 40%. Technical indicators now confirm the bullish momentum could extend further.

🚀 Stellar $XLM Surges 31% in July — What’s Next? 💥 While everyone’s watching Bitcoin break records, Stellar (XLM) has been silently making serious moves — up +31% this July after holding strong at the $0.22 support 🛡📈 Now trading around the critical $0.30 zone, XLM is… pic.twitter.com/bIh4Lnw96d — Scopuly – Stellar Wallet (@scopuly) July 11, 2025

As seen below, the XLMUSD daily chart shows price accelerating above the upper Bollinger Band at $0.319, indicating high-volatility breakout. The Bollinger Band squeeze in prior weeks, now giving way to expansion, supports the likelihood of an uptrend continuation.

Moreover, the MACD histogram is firmly in bullish territory, with the signal and baseline metrics aligned in favor of upward price action.

In this case, the next resistance lies in the $0.45 to $0.50 range, where the February sell-off created a significant supply cluster. If buyers can maintain control and consolidate above the $0.37 level over the next few sessions, the path toward $0.48 becomes likely, particularly ahead of the Protocol 23 validator decision on August 14.

However, failure to hold above $0.37 may trigger short-term profit-taking, with downside support forming near the $0.32 to $0.30 zone, an area now reinforced by the mid-Bollinger Band.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.