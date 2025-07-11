Pengu Price Hits 5-Month Peak as Solana Memecoins Rally Behind BTC

Key Notes

Pengu PENGU $0.0189 24h volatility: 22.5% Market cap: $1.19 B Vol. 24h: $1.04 B soared to $0.023 on Friday, July 11, capping a 70% rally over the last three days. As Bitcoin price broke above $118,000 to reach new all-time highs, capital rotation into riskier sectors pushed Solana-hosted memecoins into a parabolic rally.

The Solana memecoin sector valuation surged 12.3% on Friday, now valued at over $12.8 billion, with trading volumes exceeding $6.3 billion.

According to Coingecko data, Pengu emerged as the standout performer across the Solana ecosystem, registering a 23.2% price gain in 24 hours. Other trending tokens include ROBOT (+117.8%), Fartcoin (+9.7%), and Manifest (+87.6%), also from the heightened risk appetite amid Bitcoin’s historic breakout.

With Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B entering price discovery, a consolidation above $115,000 could offer high-flying memecoins including PENGU, a window for continued upside, provided market volumes stay elevated.

PENGU Price Prediction: Parabolic Momentum Tests Resistance as MACD Strengthens

From a technical standpoint, after 70% in the last three days, PENGU price now faces overhead resistance as it presses against the upper boundary of the Donchian Channel (DC) set at $0.024

However, the MACD histogram expanded further into positive territory, with both the MACD line (0.00212) and signal line (0.00145) diverging sharply, indicating increasing buying pressure.

A sustained breakout above $0.02384 could send prices toward the psychological $0.030 level.

However, with PENGU trading volume peaking at $1.45 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data, an imminent correction cannot be ruled out. In this scenario, the dense confluence zone $0.017 of will likely act as the primary support base before the Donchian Channel’s midline at $0.015.

In summary, as long as Bitcoin sustains its new highs, Pengu is likely to maintain its upward trajectory.

Solaxy Presale Gains Momentum as PENGU Hits 5 month peaks

With PENGU up 70% this week, strategic traders could rotate profits towards new markets such as Solaxy ($SOLX), Solana’s first Layer-2. Now live in presale, Solaxy offers claimable tokens, staking rewards, and a roadmap that includes major exchange listings.

As the memecoin sector tops $12.8 billion, Solaxy is emerging as the infrastructure backbone behind tokens like PENGU and BONK. The SOLX token contract is live, visit the official website to enter the presale before the next price increase.

