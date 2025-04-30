The MGBX cryptocurrency exchange has completed a brand update. The founding team of MGBX has announced that, alongside this full-scale rebranding, they will leverage enhanced technological architecture and a compliance-driven service system to penetrate the emerging markets of the Middle East deeply.

TOKEN2049 Dubai & MGBX Brand Update Party

The global top-tier industry summit, TOKEN2049 Dubai, will take place from April 30 to May 1, 2025, attracting over 15,000 industry decision-makers and tech developers. More than 200 guests and regulatory representatives from various countries will be in attendance, with the main venue coordinating over 500 technology forums and capital matchmaking events throughout the city.

The MGBX brand update party will be held on May 1 during TOKEN2049 Dubai, near the main venue. Many seasoned guests and industry professionals will join to witness this significant moment for MGBX.

MGBX Free Shuttle: Making TOKEN2049 More Convenient

During the TOKEN2049 Dubai summit, MGBX will officially launch a free cryptocurrency-themed shuttle service, creating an industry transportation network through high-frequency, multi-node, and refined operations. This shuttle service will operate daily from April 30, between 4:00 PM and 12:00 AM (UTC+4), with departures every half hour, precisely aligning with the time requirements of the main venue, surrounding events, and business networking scenarios.

In planning MGBX’s routes, the team has fully considered the movement patterns of attendees. The first bus will depart at 4:30 PM from the main summit venue at Madinat Jumeirah, covering six major landmarks including Bohemia Beach Club and FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Additionally, a special late-night route will be introduced at 11:30 PM, providing direct transport from AURA SKYPOOL to the Novotel hotel, ensuring safe transit for nighttime business networking.

With a “mainline + customized branch” composite design, MGBX meets the high-frequency mobility needs of the mainstream attendee group while offering targeted solutions for specific business scenarios. This shuttle service will cover over 85% of the official event venues for the summit, achieving new highs in both operational duration and capacity density for similar services in the industry.

As the only designated shuttle partner for TOKEN2049, MGBX aims to empower the construction of the global crypto ecosystem through substantial investment in infrastructure, providing convenience and thoughtful travel assistance for all practitioners and crypto enthusiasts.

Join the MGBX Brand Update Party: Exciting Surprises Await

MGBX is not only offering a free high-frequency shuttle service but also bringing cultural experiences such as desert starry sky hotel amenities and Arabian camel adventure tours to our brand update event. The most anticipated ultimate prize is a cryptocurrency asset package worth 3,888 USDT, and participants will also receive an exclusive limited-edition commemorative gift box engraved with the event code!

Click the link to join the MGBX brand update party now!

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.