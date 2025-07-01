Binance Unveils SAFUGPT for Builders, Here’s Everything to Know

Key Notes

Crypto exchange Binance has launched its AI platform dubbed SAFUGPT.

This platform combines self-hosted DeepSeek and Microsoft-hosted GPT-4 models.

With this new initiative, Binance aims to guide developers in creating safe products for users.

Top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has started the second half of 2025 on a high note with the launch of SAFUGPT. The CEO of the company Richard Teng took to X earlier today to announce the debut of the customized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. He emphasized that this launch is directed towards empowering developers.

We've rolled out #SAFUGPT, our very own secure, smart, and fully customized AI platform. It's all about empowering our teams to build faster and smarter, always with our #SAFU principles guiding the way. Read more 👇https://t.co/tuDlIpqh5I — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) July 1, 2025

Understanding Binance SAFUGPT

Further cementing its leadership and dominance in the digital exchange ecosystem, Binance introduced a secure, intelligent, and fully customizable AI platform. Dubbed SAFUGPT, this proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) is designed to revolutionize how the exchange’s developers build and innovate within the ecosystem.

It is designed to enhance the productivity of these builders while maintaining strict security and privacy standards. The AI platform leverages a blend of self-hosted DeepSeek and Microsoft-hosted GPT-4 models. As a result, it presents users with cutting-edge AI capabilities and data protection. It also operates on Binance’s Secure Asset Fund For Users (SAFU) principle.

This further suggests that its focus is on safeguarding users and the exchange’s data. There are a few standout features for SAFUGPT, including its offline-by-default internet control. It strongly restricts web access unless necessary, thereby minimizing the risks of data breaches, which have plagued the cryptocurrency industry for some time.

To create customized AI agents, developers can upload resource files, such as a training guide, an FAQ, and legal documents. By leveraging top-level models for SAFUGPT, Binance plans to remain ahead in terms of technological innovations and advancements. Additionally, the AI platform supports both Read and Write modes, as well as Read-Only mode.

This approach fosters collaborative work while ensuring that sensitive internal information is protected from unauthorized modification or disclosure.

Binance CEO Lists 3 Safety Rules to Navigate Web3

The launch of SAFUGPT comes at a time when the digital asset industry is strongly pursuing data security and investor protection. Data breaches have become increasingly prevalent within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In 2024, the crypto market recorded up to $3.6 billion in crypto scams and cyber threats. To this end, users would need to exercise more caution in their operations.

Only a few days ago, Teng offered insights on how users can effectively navigate the Web3 space. Teng emphasized that crypto users should “always verify before trusting” any platform.

They may need to double-check the authenticity of decentralized applications (dApps) before engaging with them. This way, they can minimize their exposure to data breaches and eventually asset theft.

The Binance executive also urged crypto users to cross-reference every site with the project’s official documentation or social media channels before taking any other action. He did not fail to remind his followers that dApps are third-party creations and not developed or endorsed by Binance Wallet.

Understanding this distinction can help users take greater responsibility for their actions and the potential consequences. With this information, users are more likely to exercise greater caution, as they would with traditional third-party finance services.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.