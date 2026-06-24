Ripple and Bitso announced on June 13, 2026, the expansion of their partnership to bring MXNB, a regulated, peso-backed stablecoin issued by Juno, a Bitso subsidiary, natively to the XRP Ledger, integrating it alongside RLUSD on XRPL’s Permissioned DEX to create a direct on-ledger USD/MXN settlement rail targeting the US–Mexico cross-border payments corridor.

This is not simply a network expansion for an existing asset. It is an attempt to recast XRPL as regulated, enterprise-grade liquidity infrastructure for one of the world’s most active remittance corridors.

Secondary sources, including Bitget’s coverage, cite annual flows exceeding $60Bn between the US and Mexico, a figure the primary Ripple press release does not enumerate but which frames the commercial logic of the pairing.

🚨 KNOW: #Ripple Just Expanded Its Bitso Partnership And Put Mexico's Peso Stablecoin Directly On The $XRP Ledger's Permissioned DEX. Ripple and Bitso, Latin America's leading digital finance company, are bringing $MXNB, a regulated Mexican peso stablecoin, onto the XRP Ledger.… pic.twitter.com/gtVSwoB60Q — RippleXity (@RippleXity) June 13, 2026

MXNB on XRPL: How the Settlement Mechanism Functions

MXNB, already live on Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Avalanche, is now deployed within XRPL’s Permissioned DEX, a compliance-focused environment where only KYC/AML-verified institutional counterparties can access liquidity pools and settlement rails, distinct from XRPL’s public DEX.

Paired with RLUSD, Ripple’s enterprise USD stablecoin, the two assets form a single-ledger FX and settlement layer for cross-border payments without relying on correspondent banking rails.

MXNB reserves are held 1:1 in Mexican pesos in safeguarded accounts at licensed financial institutions in Mexico, according to Bitso’s published reserve disclosures.

Juno operates as an authorized electronic payment institution under Mexico’s Fintech Law, providing the regulatory foundation that Ripple is leaning on to market the product to institutional clients rather than retail users.

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Ripple and Bitso Partnership History: The LATAM On-Ramp Context

Ripple first brought Bitso on as a preferred liquidity provider in 2019, using XRP-based On-Demand Liquidity flows to process hundreds of millions of dollars in remittances into Mexico.

That relationship established Bitso as one of Ripple’s primary on-and off-ramps across LATAM and laid the operational groundwork for what is now a stablecoin settlement layer rather than a pure XRP liquidity play.

Silvio Pegado, Managing Director of LATAM at Ripple, described the integration as “the next evolution of how value moves between dollars and pesos,” stating in the official press release that the RLUSD and MXNB pairing on the XRPL Permissioned DEX creates “regulated, onchain liquidity infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise cross-border payments.”

Ben Reid, Head of Stablecoins at Bitso Business, said MXNB “was built from the ground up for enterprise settlement” and that the integration gives institutional users “access to peso-denominated liquidity on-chain, with the compliance certainty and settlement efficiency that enterprise use cases require.”

Industry Implication: A Template for Regional Stablecoin Infrastructure

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

The analytical question is no longer whether XRPL can support stablecoin activity; RLUSD’s growth has already demonstrated that. It is whether the XRPL Permissioned DEX can attract enough institutional counterparties, banks, payment processors, and fintechs to establish the network density required for on-chain MXN FX liquidity to compete with legacy settlement rails in terms of cost and speed.

Ripple’s own framing positions the MXNB/RLUSD pairing as a template for locally native stablecoin settlement infrastructure across additional LATAM corridors, with the US–Mexico corridor as the proof of concept.

We suspect the near-term signal to watch is not price action on XRP itself but the pace of institutional onboarding onto the Permissioned DEX – that pipeline will determine whether this corridor play scales into a regional infrastructure franchise or remains a well-structured bilateral arrangement.

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