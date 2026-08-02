SALT announced on July 29 that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will headline the third annual Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, an invitation-only gathering of approximately 500 investors, builders, and policymakers co-hosted by SALT and Kraken at the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, August 17–20.

Ripple is also a named sponsor of the event, listed in the ‘Grand Teton’ tier alongside Galaxy, Clear Street, and Multicoin Capital, per SALT’s event website. This is not simply a speaking engagement.

📢 Speaker Announcement for the 2026 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, August 17-20: @bgarlinghouse, CEO of @Ripple Full agenda now available for Year 3 of the Jackson Hole event: https://t.co/Zx8CAZUtyd pic.twitter.com/6xcHKqWUI1 — SALT (@SALTConference) July 29, 2026

It positions Garlinghouse and Ripple at the center of the most regulation-dense crypto gathering of Q3 2026, at a moment when the company’s four-year legal dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission has closed, and federal market-structure legislation remains unresolved on the Senate floor.

This news dropped as XRP is trading for $1.06, down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours following a -1.5% move in the past week. Daily trading volume for XRP sits at $1.14Bn, down from $1.22Bn yesterday.

Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2026: A Roster Weighted Toward Policy

$XRP continues to near a key breaking point of a bullish falling wedge and sights remain on this breakout sparking a MASSIVE continuation towards a much larger measured move target at $15 and above! Structure wise, XRP can still have a more than 1,200% upside in the tank… pic.twitter.com/4cfT8IC5sj — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 31, 2026

The confirmed speaker list, drawn from SALT’s July 29 post on X and corroborated by Coinpedia’s reporting, includes SEC Chair Paul Atkins, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Sen. Tim Scott (Chair, Senate Banking Committee), and Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould.

Industry representation spans Galaxy’s Michael Novogratz, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, Stellar Development Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon, Custodia Bank founder Caitlin Long, Kraken CEO David Ripley, and Ondo Finance’s John Hoffman, among others.

The symposium’s stated agenda covers US and global crypto regulation, Bitcoin’s role as a corporate treasury asset, tokenization of traditional financial markets, and decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Panel discussions are on the record; evening sessions and excursions scheduled for August 20 operate off the record, reinforcing the event’s function as a closed-door coordination venue rather than a public-facing conference.

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The Ripple Policy Context: Settlement, CLARITY Act, and Wyoming Ties

Ripple settled its SEC enforcement action in March 2026 for $150M, addressing allegations of an unregistered $1.3Bn XRP offering from December 2020.

Garlinghouse sharing a platform with SEC Chair Paul Atkins post-settlement emphasizes the importance of their collaboration as the SEC and Congress navigate jurisdictional issues over digital assets.

On July 22, Garlinghouse called on Congress to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), framing it as essential for consumer protection, a sentiment echoed by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Although the bill has bipartisan support, it still needs 60 votes to pass and faces opposition from seven Senate Democrats over ethics and consumer protections.

Ripple’s engagement in Wyoming enhances Garlinghouse’s appearance, as the state is involved in blockchain initiatives, including its recently launched FRNT stablecoin.

The upcoming Jackson Hole gathering may serve as a gauge for the speed of SEC rulemaking regarding digital assets, especially if the CLARITY Act does not pass before the Senate recess.

While no formal announcements are expected, the discussions may influence fall policy, including Ripple’s Swell 2026 event set for October 27–29 in New York City.

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