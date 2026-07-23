In Ripple news today, the XRP Ledger recorded 1,434,517 autonomous AI agent transactions as of July 22, 2026, a 127% increase since the x402 protocol was embedded in the ledger on June 9.

129 merchants settled 4,463.24 XRP and 1,895.14 RLUSD through machine-to-machine payment channels, and the number of active addresses reached an all-time high of 8.45 million, according to a report from CoinMarketCap.

Agentic economy on the XRP Ledger is on the rise. Over 1.4 million agentic transactions already settled through t54's x402 facilitator on the XRPL. Track everything on https://t.co/gwLZblD0wf https://t.co/3mrT6clHe8 pic.twitter.com/ahES65Af9Z — t54.ai (@t54ai) July 22, 2026

It marks the first sustained evidence that a purpose-built agentic payments layer on a public ledger can attract merchant adoption and generate measurable settlement volume within weeks of launch, independent of speculative trading activity.

This XRPL data drop comes as XRP USD is down -0.5% over the past 24 hours, trading at $1.12. Holding support at $1.10 is crucial here for any possibility of a move toward $1.20. Daily trading volume is sitting at $924M.

x402 Protocol and XRPL AI Hub: How the Infrastructure Stack Functions

The mechanism works as follows: the x402 protocol uses an HTTP 402 “payment required” response, allowing AI agents to pay other agents or services for compute, data, or API access without manual wallet management or human sign-off.

Settlement occurs on the XRP Ledger in seconds, with fees burned on each transaction – making every agentic payment a marginal reduction in circulating supply.

RippleX’s head of engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, described the current volume as an early baseline, projecting the network could process between 10 million and 100 million agentic transactions within two years.

The x402 protocol deployment on June 9 preceded Ripple’s release of the XRPL AI Starter Kit on June 10, a developer toolkit enabling agents to process payments via the ledger, including integrations with the Claude API.

Ripple has since joined the x402 Foundation under the Linux Foundation umbrella and expanded the XRPL AI Hub – infrastructure that provides a real-time dashboard tracking x402 payment activity, developer tooling, and AI agent integration support. The hub was built with support from Ripple developers and the XRP Ledger Foundation.

The XRP settlement volume via x402 is up 289% since the XRPL AI Starter Kit launched, per the boerse-global.de source. RLUSD’s parallel role in these machine-to-machine payments reflects a deliberate dual-asset strategy: XRP handles crypto-native settlement, while RLUSD addresses counterparties that require a stablecoin denomination.

Monthly transaction volume on the XRP Ledger has increased twelvefold since the RLUSD launch, Ripple vice president Fiona Murray noted at the WebX conference in mid-July.

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Institutional Signals Diverge from Ripple Network Activity

On July 20, S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, which includes 18 assets selected based on market cap (minimum $500M) and liquidity. Notably, XRP was excluded without explanation. Cathy Clay from S&P indicated the index aims to reward demonstrable economic activity rather than just price momentum.

The focus has shifted from whether the XRP Ledger (XRPL) can generate transaction volume—recently confirmed at 1.43 million payments—to whether the revenue recognition framework for digital assets will adapt quickly enough to address protocol utility.

Whale accumulation data reveals that wallets holding 100,000 to 100 million XRP increased their positions by 2.8% in five weeks, while large address inflows to Binance hit their lowest since January 2025. Since November 2025, cumulative inflows into the XRP spot ETF have totaled nearly $1.5Bn.

The gap between XRPL’s transaction metrics and its exclusion from institutional benchmarks may narrow if the x402 Foundation’s multi-chain efforts succeed. By May 2026, x402 transactions across 14 blockchains had totaled over 160 million, needing to produce revenue flows that meet S&P’s criteria for the index.

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