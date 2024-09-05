OKX Lists USDT-Margined Pre-Market Futures for Catizen

Users now will be able to engage with the CATI token before it is officially listed in the spot market.

The pre-market for the Telegram-based game Catizen’s token has gone live on the leading cryptocurrency exchange OKX. The trading platform announced the listing of the USDT-margined Pre-Market Futures for Catizen’s CATI token. According to the announcement, the new listing began trading today at 6:00 AM (UTC). This comes after the tap-to-earn game reached 29 million on-chain users.

Catizen Encourages Players Engagement

With the new development, users can engage with the CATI token before it is officially listed in the spot market. For context, eligible customers can trade futures contracts with up to 2x leverage for upcoming tokens before a Token Generation Event (TGE), a token public sale, or an Initial Coin/Exchange Offering (ICO/IEO).

Noteworthy, the delivery date for the future is still being determined but will be revealed in the coming weeks as the listing progresses. The announcement about the pre-market affords users ample time to monitor the market and strategically plan their entry. Apart from dealing with the OKX exchange, Catizen also has partnerships with other firms.

It recently partnered with HashKey Group, a prominent digital asset financial services provider in Hong Kong. These milestones are only a few of the many that Catizen has recorded in the last few months.

On Wednesday, the rapidly growing game on Telegram expanded its ecosystem by introducing its first trading bot Vanilla Finance. The bot is a unique blend of gaming and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), integrating fun gameplay with finance elements on the blockchain.

Among its numerous functionalities, Vanilla Finance offers Catizen users access to trading opportunities within the game’s ecosystem. They can execute trades quickly and efficiently while remaining within the Telegram interface. The addition of the trading bot highlights Catizen’s ambition to create a more dynamic and financially rewarding environment for its players.

Catizen Pursues Expansion with Partnerships

On August 27, Catizen announced its plan to form a new partnership with Elliptic, a top supplier of Know-your-transaction (KYT) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) services for the cryptocurrency industry. This is all part of its goal of keeping its ecosystem safe and compliant amidst its meteoric growth. The talk about the Elliptic collaboration came only a few days after it launched a new set of mini-games.

These mini-games, designed to enhance player engagement on The Open Network (TON) and featuring high-quality content, are core to the significant growth that Catizen has recorded over time. “Play for the Airdrop, Heal the World” is one of the top mini-game. It is aimed at blending fun with social responsibility, though specific details about its mechanics have yet to be released.

A strategy that has constantly endeared many entities to Catizen is its focus on integrating entertainment with positive social contributions. This reflects its commitment to combining enjoyable experiences with meaningful impact. The tap-to-earn game boasts more than 29 million users on its platform.

