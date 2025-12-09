ONDO Price Push? SEC Finally Drops Probe

Key Notes

ONDO trading volume jumped 150% on December 9.

Ondo Finance also saw a new ATH in TVL, reaching $1.866 billion.

This comes as the SEC officially closed a multi-year investigation against the project.

Ondo Finance saw renewed investor interest on Dec. 9 after announcing that the SEC has formally closed its multi-year investigation into the firm. ONDO ONDO $0.48 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $1.51 B Vol. 24h: $161.59 M token’s spot trading volume surged by 150% in the past 24 hours.

At the time of writing, ONDO is trading around $0.4765 with 2% daily gain. The project’s total value locked (TVL) also touched a new all-time high of $1.866 billion, according to the data by DeFiLlama.

🚨 BIG: $ONDO TVL hit a new ATH of $1.866B. pic.twitter.com/MuDX3ZfC0O — Marc Shawn Brown (@MarcShawnBrown) December 9, 2025

The SEC probe against Ondo Finance began in 2024 during a period of strict stance under the Biden administration. It focused on whether the project’s approach to tokenizing real world assets met federal rules.

The investigation also questioned whether the ONDO token is a security, which caused price uncertainty. The notice of closure brought relief to the team and to holders who had waited for clarity.

Ondo stated that it cooperated throughout and said its approach aims to keep investor interests firmly protected.

ONDO Price Push Ahead?

On the daily chart, ONDO is trading within a multi-month falling wedge. This pattern often forms during extended pullbacks and can lead to a trend reversal once price breaks above the top line of the channel. A daily above $0.50 could result in a rally toward $0.62, according to analysis.

The MACD lines are close to a cross above the signal line. If the cross holds, it may support a move toward the $0.52 zone.

The Bollinger Bands show tighter spacing, hinting at a possible breakout soon. ONDO price is currently testing the mid band (20-day SMA) and a clear push above it would signal bullish momentum. But, repeated rejection at this level could send ONDO back to support around $0.44.

If ONDO loses the $0.44 support level, the falling wedge structure weakens and the breakout may take longer to play out.

Meanwhile, in the short-term, ONDO has been forming a triple bottom pattern on the 1-hour chart since mid-November.

According to crypto analyst Joe on X, this points to a possible push toward $0.6351, making ONDO one of the best penny crypto in 2025.

