Onyxcoin (XCN) Surges 119% in First Week of 2026: Will the Rally Continue?

Key Notes

XCN has gained 119% during the first week of January 2026, peaking at $0.012848 before settling around $0.0095.

The token's December listing on Robinhood preceded the current price explosion after extended 2023-2024 stagnation.

Maintaining support above $0.0087 will determine whether this breakout sustains beyond typical first-quarter momentum.

Onyxcoin XCN $0.00947 24h volatility: 26.6% Market cap: $337.05 M Vol. 24h: $242.08 M has broken free to start 2026 as one of the most explosive cryptocurrency tokens on the market after achieving a near 200% price leap over the first week of trading in January.

As of Jan. 6 and the time of this article’s publication, XCN is trading at 0.0095385. This puts the token up 119% for the week, having receded from its 24-hour high of 0.012848 which had Onyxcoin up more than 192% week over week.

Analysts Eye Onyxcoin’s Roadmap

Prior to the recent uptick in trading activity, XCN experienced an extended period of downturn and stagnation from 2023, when the token’s value plummeted from its 2022 high of around $0.1726 to its all-time low around $0.0007225, through 2025 when it began a rally in January that culminated in XCN rocketing from 0.0026084 to 0.0364 in just two weeks.

As Coinspeaker reported in April 2025, XCN experienced a similar surge just a few months later, rising 9.4% over 24 hours to about $0.01326 with trading volume surging 204.13%. The spike, at the time, was largely attributed to the launch of Onyxcoin’s “Goliath” mainnet.

XCN experienced what might be considered a volatile 2025, dipping significantly until a resurgence in December following Onyxcoin’s listing on the Robinhood exchange platform.

Analysts are eyeing the current outbreak with an eye towards the firm’s roadmap, which includes continuing support for the Goliath Project and further integration of the Onyx AI Agent.

$XCN (Onyxcoin) is absolutely exploding right now! 🔥 From $0.005 just 7 days ago to $0.011 today that's a wild +157.51% surge! 24h change: +91.29%, volume pumping to $197M, market cap hitting $398M. 👀👀 The governance token for the Onyx Protocol is waking up huge in 2026.… pic.twitter.com/NsjhsEPCA0 — theweb3guy (@Web3InsiderGuy) January 6, 2026

While there appears to be a modicum of enthusiasm for XCN throughout the crypto community, the token’s history indicates a strong Q1 followed by months of downturn. Analysts following the token in real-time have noted an expected mid-day pullback on Jan. 6 as the US market reaches peak trading hours.

$XCN

Pullback complete. ✅ Tested the daily 200sma and confirmed new support level. Looking for a close above .013 now. https://t.co/WDVC3ChKyf pic.twitter.com/yJCNr9Au9K — MoneyTingz (@moneytingzz123) January 6, 2026

XCN’s performance going forward will largely depend on whether it can maintain its pre-rally resistance point over $0.0087 as the week unfolds.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.