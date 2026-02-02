Opera Stock Jumps 17% After Expanding Tether Tokens Support in MiniPay Wallet

Key Notes

MiniPay has processed 350 million transactions since late 2023 and serves over 12.6 million activated wallets with strong December momentum.

Opera's Q4 2025 revenue exceeded guidance at $170 million, driving full-year revenue above $608 million with 26% growth versus 2024.

The stock rallied to $14.87 with analysts setting a $23.50 price target, representing 62% upside from current levels.

Opera Limited’s shares climbed nearly 17% on February 2 after the browser company announced it would give deeper support to Tether’s stablecoin and gold tokens to its MiniPay mobile wallet.

The expansion of the partnership brings greater use of USDT and the addition of XAU₮0—a gold-backed bridged token not issued by Tether—to MiniPay, Opera’s self-custodial wallet built on the Celo blockchain.

According to the press release, the integration targets users in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia who need stable digital dollars but often lack access to traditional banks. MiniPay has processed 350 million transactions since its late 2023 launch and now serves over 12.6 million activated wallets.

The Platform Shows December Momentum

December 2025 data shows strong momentum—MiniPay users completed over 3.5 million peer-to-peer payments and moved more than 96 million USDT through the platform that month. The wallet added 300,000 unique USDT buyers in December alone, marking 33% growth from November, according to the company.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, emphasized the practical mission behind the deal. “Tether’s mission has always been to provide simple, reliable access to stable value for people who need it most,” he said.

Opera Shares Rally Alongside Revenue Beat

Investors reacted sharply to the news. Opera’s stock opened at $13.86 on Monday, jumping from the previous close of $12.42, and traded as high as $14.87 during the session. The surge pushed the company’s market capitalization to approximately $1.30 billion, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The rally came alongside another positive signal. On the same day, Opera disclosed that its fourth-quarter 2025 revenue would exceed $170 million, beating prior guidance of $162 to $165 million. That pushes full-year 2025 revenue above $608 million—representing over 26% growth compared to 2024, or roughly $130 million in absolute gains. The company also expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to surpass $141 million.

Analysts appear optimistic about Opera’s trajectory. The stock currently holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $23.50—roughly 62% above Monday’s trading levels. Opera plans to release complete Q4 results on February 26, 2026.

The dual announcements position Opera to capitalize on two growth vectors: crypto-based payments in underbanked regions and expanding commercial partnerships that drive core revenue.

