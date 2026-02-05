Tether Invests $100M in Anchorage Digital to Expand US Stablecoin Presence

Key Notes

Tether secured equity in Anchorage Digital Bank, America's first federally chartered crypto institution.

The partnership enables compliant stablecoin operations within US regulatory frameworks under federal supervision.

This strategic move contrasts with previous attempts to enter American markets without traditional banking partnerships.

Tether Investments announced on February 05 that it invested $100 million in Anchorage Digital, backing the federally chartered bank that issues its USA₮ stablecoin for the American market.

This equity stake builds on an existing relationship between the companies as Tether pursues a significant foothold in the United States. Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the country’s first federally chartered digital asset bank, issues USA₮, Tether’s domestically compliant stablecoin launched in January 2026.

“Tether exists to challenge the status quo and build global infrastructure for freedom,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, in their press release. “Our investment in Anchorage Digital reflects a shared belief in the importance of secure, transparent, and resilient financial systems. Anchorage Digital has set a strong benchmark for institutional digital asset infrastructure, and we are pleased to support its continued growth.”

US and Tether to Have Closer Relations

Anchorage is a banking company that has been working since 2020 to unite the worlds of crypto and traditional finance. In 2024, it received a BitLicense to operate in New York, further strengthening its credentials as a supervised institution. Worth mentioning, Tether’s flagship USDT token has faced compliance hurdles in the US in the past, making the Anchorage partnership critical for market access in the country.

The investment gives Tether more than an equity position. It connects the company to the federally chartered banking industry at a time when Washington is scrutinizing stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act. By working through Anchorage’s compliance and custody systems, Tether could operate in a supervised framework while supporting the platform behind USA₮.

The deal shows that breaking into the US stablecoin market requires partnering with chartered banks rather than bypassing traditional finance, as Tether tried in the past.

