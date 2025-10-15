Tether-backed Firm Launches Tokenized Gold (XAUT0) on Solana Blockchain

Key Notes

Tether's XAUT0 launch provides access to $170 billion in unified liquidity across 12 chains during gold's rally to record highs.

Solana faces downward pressure from a suspected $17.6 million Alameda Research transfer to Coinbase despite RWA momentum.

Technical indicators show SOL must reclaim $213 support to target $244, or risk falling toward $181 if selling intensifies.

USDT0, a liquidity unification protocol backed by stablecoin issuer Tether, has launched a tokenized gold asset, XAUT0, on the Solana blockchain. The move comes as gold prices hit a new all-time high of $4,200 on Wednesday, driven by rate-cut expectations and rising Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization adoption.

Solana continues to strengthen its foothold in the RWA sector, climbing to seventh place with a 35.3% surge in tokenized asset value over the last 30 days, now totaling $686.3 million.

Emphasizing the liquidity impact, SolanaFloor, a leading Solana analytics platform, highlighted that the USDT0 listing grants access to more than $170 billion in unified liquidity across over 12 chains.

🚨BREAKING: Tether-backed @USDT0_to launches USDT0 and XAUt0 on @Solana, the new omnichain versions of USDT and Tether Gold, enabling native cross-chain transfers and access to $170B+ in unified liquidity across 12+ chains. pic.twitter.com/cbG86rwk7o — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) October 15, 2025

The launch marks another step in Tether’s strategy to diversify beyond stablecoins and bridge traditional asset classes with blockchain infrastructure, having recently announced a $20 billion fundraise target.

Solana Price Remains Pinned Below $190 as Markets Anticipate Alameda Research Sell-Off

Despite bullish sentiment from Tether’s gold tokenization initiative and billions in USDT liquidity flowing into Solana, Solana SOL $197.7 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $108.08 B Vol. 24h: $9.81 B price performance remained muted on Wednesday. According to CoinMarketCap data, SOL traded around $195.8, down 5% daily, with trading volumes falling 31% to $9.9 billion.

Broader market turbulence weighed on sentiment as Bitcoin BTC $111 332 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $71.80 B retreated below $110,300 at press time.

🚨JUST IN: Alameda Research transferred 88,131 $SOL (≈$17.6M) to @coinbase Prime just 2 minutes ago, likely preparing to sell. pic.twitter.com/hk2bsxohOH — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) October 14, 2025

Adding to the pressure, fears of another major sell-off emerged after blockchain trackers flagged an $88,131 SOL (approximately $17.6 million) transfer to Coinbase from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

Historically, FTX and Alameda-linked liquidations have triggered short-term declines in Solana’s price.

Solana Price Forecast: Can Bulls Defend $190 Support and Reclaim the $213 Midline?

Solana price action shows a retracement phase following last week’s sharp recovery from sub-$180 levels. On the daily chart, Solana remains confined within a corrective structure after the late weekend selloff.

Momentum indicators paint a mixed picture. The 14-day RSI currently reads 43.7, down from last week’s 52 peak, suggesting fading short-term bullish strength but not yet oversold conditions. The Parabolic SAR dots remain positioned above price near $230, signaling a continuation of the near-term downtrend until a decisive reversal confirmation occurs.

If Solana successfully reclaims and closes above $213 with follow-through toward the Parabolic SAR trigger at $230, bullish traders could eye the upper Bollinger band at $244 as the next upside objective.

However, failure to reclaim the midline, especially on rising sell volume, would leave SOL vulnerable to another leg down toward $181 and potentially $160 if market-wide risk sentiment weakens further.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.