Key Notes

3.7 million crypto tokens disappeared between 2021 and 2025.

Half of the losses occurred during the Pump.fun meme coin wave.

1.8 million tokens vanished in Q1 2025 alone.

The crypto market has seen the disappearance of over 3.7 million tokens since 2021, with nearly half of those losses occurring during the Pump.fun-driven meme coin phase in 2024 and early 2025.

A recent CoinGecko report revealed that 52.7% of all cryptocurrencies listed on GeckoTerminal, a crypto pricing platform, have exited the market, with the majority of these losses occurring over the past year.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the crypto market saw the disappearance of 1.8 million tokens, accounting for up to 49.7% of all recorded failed projects. In comparison, 2024 saw approximately 1.4 million tokens disappear, representing around 37.7% of total failures that year.

The research defined dead tokens as those no longer actively traded, noting that only tokens with at least one recorded trade before becoming inactive were counted. The data used in the study spans from July 2021 to March 2025.

Why So Many Tokens Died

The research suggested that the sharp rise in token failures over the past year may be linked to increased financial market volatility, particularly following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, though it also noted this could be coincidental.

Another factor behind the high number of token failures may be the dramatic increase in the number of tokens listed between 2021 and 2025. GeckoTerminal recorded 428,383 projects in 2021, compared to 7 million in 2025, a striking difference. The launch of Pump.fun has been linked to this rise, as it significantly lowered the barrier to creating meme coins and low-effort projects.

Before Pump.fun debuted in 2024, the number of failed projects was significantly lower. Between 2021 and 2023, failures remained within the lower end of the six-figure range, accounting for just 12.6% of the total token loss.

Not all is doom and gloom, however. While many meme coins have failed, some continue to perform well. For example, FartCoin saw a 30% increase earlier this month, pushing its market capitalization above $1 billion for the first time and making it the 62nd largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Despite the number of meme coins that disappear, high-quality projects will always rise to the top.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.