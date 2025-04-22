Fartcoin Dominates Solana Meme Coin Space with 18% Price Increase

Key Notes

Fartcoin jumped 18% to around $1.06, breaching the $1 billion market cap mark.

It is now the most valuable meme coin on the Solana network, surpassing Bonk.

The rally coincided with whale purchases totaling $5.5 million.

Solana-based meme token, Fartcoin FARTCOIN $1.07 24h volatility: 22.0% Market cap: $1.06 B Vol. 24h: $405.31 M , has recently jumped 18% to trade around $1.06, pushing its market capitalization over $1 billion for the first time. This increase has moved Fartcoin up seven spots in the crypto rankings, making it the 62nd largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Fartcoin has also become the largest meme coin on the Solana network, surpassing Bonk BONK $0.000014 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $1.06 B Vol. 24h: $152.21 M . Massive accumulation by whales has fueled this rally.

According to LookonChain, three crypto whales collectively purchased 6.25 million Fartcoin worth more than $5.5 million at prices ranging between $1.09 and $1.15.

This has sparked bullish momentum for FARTCOIN across social channels and exchanges. The token’s 24-hour trading volume has doubled in the past day.

Crypto investor “Kook” boldly claimed on X, “Fartcoin will never go below $1 again in my lifetime.”

fartcoin will never go below $1 again in my lifetime 💨 pic.twitter.com/SJ8wAFI3im — kook 🏝️ (@KookCapitalLLC) April 22, 2025

FARTCOIN’s Price Momentum

On the daily FARTCOIN price chart, the MACD indicates strong upward momentum, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line. The histogram is printing green bars, a sign that buying pressure remains active.

However, traders should note that MACD is approaching overextended levels, suggesting the rally could be losing steam.

RSI is currently around 67.6, close to the overbought region. This is also a potential early warning that the token could face short-term selling or consolidation soon.

If the meme coin fails to hold the 20-day simple moving average, traders could see the price fall below mid-$0.70s.

Bollinger Bands show Fartcoin’s price hugging the upper band, a signal that price is overheating. If the price sees a pullback or sideways move, the middle band, around $0.74, will serve as a key support level.

The daily chart also reveals that the price is moving within an ascending parallel channel, usually a corrective structure, not a full-on breakout trend. This suggests that the bullish momentum could face a test.

Meanwhile, Bonk is consolidating within a tight range between $0.0000095 and $0.0000138, as Fartcoin keeps pulling attention, volume, and capital.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.