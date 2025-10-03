Key Notes

Plasma, a Layer-1 for stablecoins, is now part of the Chainlink Scale program.

The integration follows the launch of Plasma, which has attracted over $6.5 billion in on-chain assets.

The move comes amid community debate over the XPL token's 50% price drop after its debut.

Plasma, a new high-performance Layer-1 blockchain built specifically for stablecoin applications, has joined the Chainlink Scale program. The integration will provide Plasma developers with access to Chainlink’s industry-standard oracle services, enabling them to build more advanced and reliable decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

The partnership aims to support the rapid growth of Plasma’s ecosystem, which has already attracted significant attention. According to an official announcement on October 3, the collaboration will help developers build next-generation stablecoin applications with a key launch partner, Aave. On-chain data from plasmascan.to confirms that the platform currently holds over $6.5 billion in stablecoin and stablecoin-derivative assets just one week after its launch.

Plasma (@plasma), a high-performance layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoins, with over $5.5B in stablecoin supply just one week after launch, is joining Chainlink Scale to enable Plasma developers to build next-gen stablecoin applications.https://t.co/dWua8gpnA6 With… pic.twitter.com/qNiz5nNf4k — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 3, 2025

$74M Launch Met with Mixed Reactions

Plasma’s impressive launch was supported by a substantial $74 million in funding, according to its MiCA whitepaper. The project raised $24 million in private rounds led by Bitfinex and Framework Ventures, followed by an additional $50 million from a public sale. This funding has been used to engineer its large-scale debut and subsidize ecosystem growth.

The project’s native asset, Plasma , also made a notable entrance when it debuted on major exchanges on September 25. The token quickly reached a market capitalization of over $2.5 billion. However, the initial excitement was short-lived, as the token’s price fell by nearly 50% shortly after its listing.

This sharp price drop has created a polarized reaction within the crypto community. While some supporters are impressed by the platform’s technical capabilities and on-chain growth, others have voiced concerns, with some labeling it a “scam” or a “pump and dump.” The project’s large token allocation for the ecosystem and strategic partners has also drawn scrutiny.

Despite the market volatility, the Plasma team continues to expand its offerings. On Sept. 22, the project announced Plasma One, a stablecoin-native neobank and card system built on its network. The platform plans to introduce additional features, including a “Zero Fee USDT Transfers” system funded by the Plasma Foundation to further incentivize adoption.

The integration with Chainlink provides Plasma with a strong technical foundation and access to secure off-chain data. However, the project now faces the challenge of converting its initial, heavily funded launch into a sustainable and trusted financial ecosystem while navigating mixed market sentiment.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.