Polygon Labs Announces Modular ‘Open Money Stack’ Platform To Streamline Cross-Border Payments

Polygon Labs is gearing up to launch “Open Money Stack,” a modular platform designed to provide seamless, cross-chain transactions between fiat and cryptocurrencies in an open, end-to-end framework.

According to a Jan. 8 press release, the goal of Open Money Stack is to ultimately provide a rampless experience for institutions and clients that “will move all money in the future for consumers, businesses, and AI agents alike.”

The next three years will define how money moves over the next thirty years. The Polygon Open Money Stack will change everything.

• one vertically integrated stack to move all money onchain

• seamless global money movement enabled for anyone, anywhere.

Moving beyond blockchain ramps

The competition to become a “backbone” platform in the modern, interoperable, onchain global fintech economy has become more intense as 2026 kicks off. With the rise of stablecoins as a store of value combined with increasing global access to low-fee, near-instant cross-border remittances, the goal of moving the entire economy onchain no longer seems far-fetched.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, firms such as Crypto.com, which have previously focused on walled-garden technologies and exchange services are now transitioning to support general transactions and seamless settlements.

For its part, Polygon Labs says Open Money Stack will offer a complete onchain financial experience including yield opportunities, card programs, and rewards opportunities. It will also provide a seamless experience with invisible crypto-to-fiat, fiat-to-crypto, and cross-chain crypto-to-crypto conversions.

While there are numerous platforms working to create a seamless exchange environment where cryptocurrencies and stablecoins have the same ease-of-use and functionality as traditional financial assets, the current marketplace is splintered and utility varies by protocol.

Polygon Labs hopes to address this shortcoming by creating an open stack where vendors can select the support modules they need without compromising interoperability with the whole platform. For customers, the team says that sending and receiving money will be a “one tap” experience, with fee abstraction happening in the background, and the option for hosted wallet creation or self custody baked in.

In practice, this should position Open Money Stack as the equivalent of a TCP/IP protocol for money, allowing businesses and individuals operating on the network to send and receive payments anywhere in the world, in the fiat or digital currency of their choice, near instantly without worrying about gas fees or moving funds across various platforms.

Much like the internet handles all the technical aspects of using the web for users, Polygon Labs hopes Open Money Stack will be the killer app for developers and UI that brings mainstream adoption to the digital assets space.

