Here’s What Polygon’s Madhugiri Hardfork Has to Offer

Key Notes

Polygon’s Madhugiri upgrade adds support for Ethereum’s new Fusaka EIPs (EIP-7823, EIP-7825, EIP-7883) to improve overall efficiency and stability.

The upgrade strengthens Polygon’s infrastructure for high-frequency, high-trust use cases such as stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Polygon executive Aishwary Gupta’s forecasts a coming “stablecoin supercycle”.

On December 9, the Polygon POL $0.13 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $1.35 B Vol. 24h: $63.84 M blockchain network is set to undergo an important protocol upgrade, dubbed the Madhugiri hard fork.

This upgrade will improve the network throughput by 33% and will reduce the block consensus time to just one second. Investors are curious as the upgrade brings support for Ethereum’s ETH $3 295 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $395.01 B Vol. 24h: $25.03 B newly introduced Fusaka upgrade.

Polygon Madhugiri Hardfork Supports Ethereum Fusaka EIPs

Krishang Shah, the core developer at Polygon announced that the latest update through Madhugiri hardfork introduces support for three Fusaka Ethereum Improvement Proposals, EIP-7823, EIP-7825, and EIP-7883.

The proposals are designed to make complex mathematical operations more efficient and secure by capping their gas consumption.

According to Shah, the changes also prevent individual transactions from using excessive computing power. As a result, it improves overall network stability and predictability.

Madhugiri hardfork is going live on Polygon today It includes three EIPs from the Fusaka hardfork of @ethereum: EIP-7823, EIP-7825, and EIP-7883 Additionally, we are introducing a new transaction type for Ethereum <-> Polygon bridge transactions We are also decreasing the… https://t.co/JEJDSfaxJ4 — Krishang (@0xkrishang) December 9, 2025

Support for Stablecoins and RWAs

With Madhugiri now live, Polygon aims to strengthen its infrastructure while significantly boosting network performance.

It also plans to add support for high-frequency and high-trust applications, such as real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins.

Aishwary Gupta, Polygon Labs’ global head of payments and RWAs, has previously predicted a “stablecoin supercycle,” forecasting the creation of “at least 100,000 stablecoins” over the next five years.

He emphasized that this growth must go beyond token issuance, noting that each stablecoin must provide meaningful utility and yield.

Gupta has also called for greater transparency and accountability in the RWA sector. He argued that RWA figures hold little value if the underlying assets cannot be audited, settled, or traded. “When transparency and accountability are established, RWAs will reach even greater heights, unlocking trillions in institutional capital,” said Gupta.

Polygon has continued to expand its market presence, especially via its decentralized prediction market platform, Polymarket.

On the other hand, financial giant Mastercard announced that it has selected Polygon Labs’ POL network to enable verified username-based transfers across self-custody wallets.

