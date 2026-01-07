Crypto.com Integrates Lynq Network to Enable Real-Time Institutional Settlement

Key Notes

Crypto.com has fully integrated the Lynq network’s real-time settlement solution, bringing instant funding and settlement, off-exchange collateral, and yield-in-transit features to the exchange’s institutional clients.

According to a Jan. 7 press release, Lynq was “built by the industry, for the industry” with high profile launch partners including Fireblocks, Wintermute, GSR, Aquanow, DV Chain, and Nonco, supporting its development. Crypto.com is the first exchange to fully integrate its services.

Eliminating “Weekend Gap” and Providing Yield-in-transit

Despite the technological advantages achieved by blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, most traditional finance transactions are still tethered to legacy banking rails such as SWIFT and Fedwire. This limits institutional involvement in the greater crypto market to traditional banking hours and creates a “weekend gap” wherein funds are essentially dormant.

Lynq addresses this gap by providing a seamless rail for 24/7/365 funding. This eliminates the need for clients to keep large war chests on-exchange and clears the funding bottleneck.

The network also provides yield-in-transit for funding and collateral, allowing high-yield clients to continue accruing interest on funds while they’re in transit or being held. This eliminates the losses associated with yield-breaking events such as settlements by allowing such transactions to take place directly in the settlement layer, essentially turning on and off ramps into seamless bridges.

This launch follows what could be described as a steady stream of similar strategic partnerships and technology integrations for Crypto.com over the past six months. The firm has partnered with numerous businesses in the predictions market space as of recent, including the launch of an intelligence service with ERShares and Signal Markets in December 2025, and deals with MyPrize and Hollywood.com in November.

In related news, Crypto.com recently posted a listing for what could be a prediction market enthusiast’s dream job. As Coinspeaker reported on Dec. 23, 2025, the firm is looking to fill a “quant trader” position for its sports prediction market service.

The job will reportedly entail buying and selling financial contracts tied to the outcome of sports games and, potentially, betting against customers.

