Prom Launches Mainnet to Join Blockchain Scalability Pioneers

Key Notes

Prom has launched its mainnet following a successful testnet phase.

The protocol boasts 25 million transactions and 2 million unique wallets.

Prom has competitors but has a chance to evolve in the long term.

Prom, a cutting-edge blockchain platform, has launched its long-awaited mainnet. With this launch, the protocol has introduced a new standard for fast and efficient blockchain solutions.

This platform uses advanced zero-knowledge Proofs (ZK-Proofs) to provide quicker, safer, and cheaper transactions. Intriguingly, this smart approach tackles critical issues in blockchain scalability and security, helping to encourage wider use.

Benefits of Prom Mainnet Launch

The mainnet launch is an essential step for Prom after a successful testnet phase. The network completed over 25 million transactions during the testnet phase and interacted with over 2 million unique wallets.

These numbers show that Prom’s infrastructure is resilient and that the blockchain community is increasingly interested in scalable and efficient solutions.

Furthermore, the Prom mainnet launch is an important improvement for blockchain systems. Scalability remains a major issue, often causing high fees and slow transaction times during busy periods. The design of Prom can effectively tackle these problems, ensuring a smooth user experience as the network grows.

Notably, the successful testnet phase shows that Prom’s ecosystem is ready for real-world use. The network can handle a lot of transactions quickly and securely. This ability highlights its potential to foster innovation in various areas, including Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming, and more.

As Prom moves ahead, its mainnet launch is expected to boost the development and use of scalable blockchain solutions. With its advanced technology and firm performance, Prom is set to become a key player in the blockchain industry.

Building Robust zkEVM Architecture

Beyond Prom, the scaling ecosystem has many pioneers driving change. Earlier this year, Polygon Labs unveiled its latest innovation, a zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) Type 1 prover.

This component allows any Ethereum EVM-compatible protocols to launch new solutions powered by zk-proofs. Thus, any protocol can easily connect with Polygon’s broader ecosystem using the aggregation layer without the need to fork the network.

Additionally, Polygon’s zkEVM prover offers compatibility at a reduced cost with Type 2 zkEVMs.

Meanwhile, the Polygon blockchain is not the first to introduce this architectural concept. Last August, Risc Zero unveiled its “Type 0” zkEVM, known as Zeth, which introduced a versatile programming language akin to the EVM.

Unlike Type 1 zkEVMs, Type 0 zkEVMs are engineered to enable developers to tailor and adjust their zero-knowledge stack, aligning with various networks, such as Solana. Recall that last year, Cronos Labs joined a growing list of services working on improving Ethereum’s scalability by building and launching off-chain networks.

Cronos said launching the Cronos zkEVM Chain testnet is a significant milestone toward achieving its aim of mainstream adoption and scalability. Notably, Cronos collaborated with Matter Labs to accomplish its plans. Cronos affirmed that the chain “boasts amongst the lowest fees” of all layer 2 rollups. Notwithstanding, the startup plans to optimize costs further.

With existent innovators in the industry, Prom can model its solutions over time to compete in the market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.