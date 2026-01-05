RENDER Price Surges 74% in 7 Days as AI Token Gains Traders Attention

Key Notes

RENDER rallied from $1.28 to $2.23 despite trading well below its March 2024 peak of $13.53, currently ranked 96th by market cap.

Trading volume jumped 29.5% to $260.42 million while broader crypto markets showed fear sentiment with liquidations reaching $298.5 million in 24 hours.

Analysts highlighted RENDER's outperformance against AI sector peers, with commercial adoption including GPU rendering for major entertainment productions.

RENDER RENDER $2.23 24h volatility: 16.1% Market cap: $1.15 B Vol. 24h: $253.43 M posted a 74% gain over seven days, rising from $1.28 to $2.23 as trading activity increased across AI-related tokens.

The token’s 24-hour trading volume reached $260.42 million, up 29.5% from the previous day, according to CoinGecko data. RENDER hit a seven-day high of $2.23 and currently trades near that level.

The rally still leaves RENDER well below its all-time high of $13.53, set in March 2024. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at $1.15 billion, ranking 96th on CoinGecko.

Render Network operates as a decentralized GPU rendering network that connects creators to unused computing power worldwide.

What Analysts Are Saying About RENDER

Analyst @DamiDefi observed that RENDER outperformed most AI-sector tokens over five days. The analyst stated the gains exceeded what many comparable tokens achieved throughout the previous year.

$RENDER just did more in 5 days than most AI coins did in the whole of last year https://t.co/4Tix6IDP7p pic.twitter.com/UBJOKbJsBq — Dami-Defi (@DamiDefi) January 5, 2026

Trader @seth_fin noted a 67% gain from a recent entry point. The trader also referenced past real-world adoption of the network, citing a Vegas Sphere concert produced using Render Network’s distributed GPU infrastructure as an example of commercial applications.

GM CRYPTO! Forgot to say GM to my lovely followers 🫡 BTW $RENDER is now up 67% from our bottom catch. This Vegas Sphere concert was produced using @rendernetwork of 1000s of GPUs. Enjoy the future. Holodeck incoming! https://t.co/Sm1NxNUrle pic.twitter.com/xTTrjXaZ4c — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) January 5, 2026

Broader Market Conditions

Derivatives data from Coinglass showed total market liquidations reached $298.5 million over 24 hours. Shorts accounted for $215.57 million of liquidations, suggesting bearish traders were caught off guard by price rallies. Liquidations occur when exchanges automatically close traders’ positions after prices move against their leveraged bets.

The Fear & Greed Index registered 26, indicating fear in the market, up slightly from 25 the previous day. The broader market added 1.83% to total market capitalization, which reached $3.27 trillion. Bitcoin BTC $93 930 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $1.88 T Vol. 24h: $58.59 B gained 2.46% over 24 hours and 6.87% over seven days.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.