Bitcoin underperformed in 2025 even as total crypto fund inflows stayed near record levels.

Ethereum, XRP, and Solana attracted visible investor interest than Bitcoin.

US-led global crypto fund inflows, while Germany and Canada saw strong recoveries.

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was behind other major assets in relative flows as crypto fund inflows reached $47.2 billion in 2025.

It ended the year just below the previous record as data shows consistent demand overall. However, investor interest shifted clearly toward a few large altcoins while the top digital asset by market capitalization lost momentum.

Bitcoin Lags Despite Strong Year for Crypto Funds

CoinShares report shows that in 2025, global crypto funds inflow reached $47.2 billion, slightly below the $48.7 billion recorded in 2024.

The year opened with mixed trading, marked by early outflows that were later balanced by renewed buying interest before the year ended.

The United States remained the main source of inflows, contributing $47.2 billion over the year, although this figure was lower than in 2024. Outside the US, several markets posted sharp turnarounds.

Germany recorded $2.5 billion in inflows after ending the prior year in negative territory. Canada also moved back into positive ground, with $1.1 billion in inflows following heavy outflows in 2024.

Switzerland saw modest growth, with inflows rising to $775 million.

Bitcoin-focused products attracted $26.9 billion in inflows in 2025, representing a 35% decline compared with the previous year.

Price weakness across parts of the year also led some investors to place small bets against Bitcoin.

These market traders pushed $105 million into short-Bitcoin products. Total assets in these products remained relatively limited.

Bitcoin Lags as Money Moves to Select Altcoins

Bitcoin lags further when compared with the gains seen across a narrow group of altcoins. Ethereum posted the strongest growth, recording $12.7 billion in inflows, up 138% year on year. XRP followed with $3.7 billion, while Solana drew $3.6 billion, reflecting sharp increases in investor demand.

This shift was not shared across the full altcoin market. While a few large assets benefited, the remaining altcoin group saw inflows fall by 30% to $318 million.

The data shows investors focusing on familiar names rather than spreading funds widely.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price predictions for 2026 show Polymarket traders assigning only a 21% chance that it will reach $150,000 this year.

Currently, it is trading at $92,847.17, up 1.67% in the past 24 hours. This price action suggests modest short-term gains but a cautious outlook for hitting record highs.

