Ripple Labs Expands RLUSD Services to Africa

Key Notes

Ripple announced that RLUSD is now available to African users.

It collaborated with Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card to achieve this feat.

The stablecoin already has roots in the United States, Europe, and Singapore.

Blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs has expanded the use of its USD-pegged stablecoin RLUSD to Africa. The San Francisco-based company achieved this feat in collaboration with top platforms in the region like Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card. This move underscores the growing utilization of stablecoins across borders.

Ripple Collaborates with Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card

On Sept. 4, Ripple took to X to announce that the next phase for RLUSD is in Africa. In other words, the firm is introducing this USD-pegged stablecoin to institutions in Africa through partnerships inked with Chipper Cash, VALR, and Yellow Card distributors. This is Ripple’s approach for unlocking new potential for cross-border payments and financial infrastructure.

1/ The next chapter for $RLUSD starts in Africa.

→ https://t.co/6gRqrdNwSW We're proud to bring our trusted, USD-backed stablecoin to the continent with new partners @chippercashapp, @VALRdotcom, and @YellowCard_App. 🌍 Together, we'll unlock new potential for cross-border… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 4, 2025

It is focused on providing leverage for businesses across the continent by giving them seamless access to a stable, digital dollar. This way, they do not have to worry about achieving smooth cross-border payments, liquidity, and on-chain settlement, the company highlighted in a press release published on Sept. 3.

RLUSD has been around officially for only nine months, and in this short time, it has gained significant traction.

In December 2024, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) granted final approval for RLUSD, and this singular action positioned the company as a major player in the regulated stablecoin market.

Ripple has been quite ambitious with its plan to attract institutional clients via RLUSD. Upon its launch on December 17, RLUSD secured partnerships across the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. This was particularly with prominent partners like Mercado Bitcoin (a Brazilian crypto exchange), MoonPay, Uphold, Bitso, Archax, and Bitstamp.

At the time, Ripple clarified that the availability of the USD-pegged stablecoin would vary by jurisdiction. He pointed to differing regulatory standards across various markets as the reason for this phased rollout.

Ripple’s RLUSD in Europe and Singapore

Barely a week after its launch, RLUSD was listed on Independent Reserve, a Singapore-based crypto exchange.

Users in Singapore can trade the digital asset with Singapore dollars (SGD) and US dollars (USD). More recently, the stablecoin secured a strong position in Aave Labs’ newly launched tokenization platform, the Aave Horizon Real World Asset (RWA). The goal is to use RLUSD to bridge the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and digital assets.

As it stands, Ripple is also pushing RLUSD into the European market. It intends to gain access to the region through Luxembourg under the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation. The strong network of banks and the extensive international banking ecosystem in Luxembourg make it an exceptional region for regulation.

These achievements reflect RLUSD’s numerous use cases across borders and jurisdictions. According to Ripple, it could be used for treasury operations, remittances and as collateral for trading tokenized assets such as commodities or securities.

Amid all this growth and expansion, the Ripple stablecoin’s supply on Ethereum (ETH) and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has spiked to $700 million.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.