Ripple President Expects Crypto Treasuries to 5x in 2026, Bets on Stablecoins

In her latest X posts, Ripple President Monica Long has shared her outlook, while predicting a 5x surge in crypto treasury holdings to $1 trillion by the end of 2026. She remains bullish on the growth of tokenization and the stablecoin industry this year. Long’s prediction comes amid strong institutional demand for digital assets.

After one of crypto’s most exciting years (and Ripple’s), the industry is entering its production era. In 2026 we’ll see the institutionalization of crypto — trusted infrastructure and real utility will push banks, corporates, and providers from pilots to scale — across… — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) January 20, 2026

Crypto Treasury Firms to Manage $1 Trillion by End of 2026

Ripple President Monica Long said digital assets are rapidly shifting from a speculative trade into core financial infrastructure. Thus, she noted that crypto treasury firms could hold more than $1 trillion in digital assets by the end of 2026.

According to CoinGecko data, crypto treasuries currently amount to less than $200 billion. This means that there could be another 5x surge in the treasury AUM. Moreover, it could happen through a combined effect of corporate accumulation, as well as price increase.

Long also projected that roughly half of Fortune 500 companies will have formalized digital asset strategies within the same timeframe. As per Long, a 2025 Coinbase survey found that 60% of Fortune 500 companies are actively working on blockchain initiatives.

On the other hand, more than 200 public companies now hold Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy. Apart from Bitcoin BTC $89 036 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.77 T Vol. 24h: $60.22 B , firms like BitMine are also doubling down on other digital assets like Ethereum ETH $2 944 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $353.08 B Vol. 24h: $33.58 B .

Long also highlighted the accelerating role of exchange-traded products, noting that more than 40 crypto ETFs were launched in 2025. Despite the growth, she said crypto ETFs still account for only 1% to 2% of the overall US ETF market. This leaves significant room for greater institutional participation ahead.

Stablecoins to Become Default Layer of Settlement

Ripple President Monica Long is also very bullish on stablecoins. She noted that they are now playing a foundational role for global settlement. Long’s view aligns with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s expectation that banks will ultimately push for yield-bearing, interest-paying stablecoins.

Long said major payment networks and fintech companies are already integrating digital dollars into existing payment infrastructure. A recent Bloomberg report also stated that stablecoin flows will reach $56 trillion by 2030.

The Ripple president noted that stablecoins’ business-to-business activity is emerging as the primary growth driver. Big corporate players have also started to use this asset class to access real-time liquidity and improve capital efficiency.

She cited industry data showing B2B stablecoin payments reached an annualized run rate of $76 billion last year. This marks a sharp surge from less than $100 million per month in early 2023.

